Read full article on original website
Related
imperialbeachnewsca.com
RTFH Unveils Regional Community Action Plan
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) unveiled its first-ever Regional Community Action Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in San Diego through a housing-focused, equity-driven, and person-centered system of care. The new plan sets forth a shared vision, identifies system and resource gaps, and promotes evidence-based approaches with the...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
2022 IB City Council Candidates Forum
Imperial Beach City Council Candidate Question #2:. “There continues to be increased development on Seacoast Drive, both commercial and residential. What are the positive, and negative aspects of this development for Imperial Beach”. Seacoast Drive has been the natural focus for development since the beach and pier are the main...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
2022 IB Mayoral Candidates Forum
Imperial Beach City Council Candidate Question #2:. “There continues to be increased development on Seacoast Drive, both commercial and residential. What are the positive, and negative aspects of this development for Imperial Beach”. Back in the early 80s, Seacoast Drive was known as 1st Street. Instead of the bustling tourism...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Loews Coronado Bay Launches “Trick Or Treat By The Bay”
Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family, including guests of the hotel, locals, and visitors. HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m. and begins with a Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from trick-or-treat locations throughout the resort. Garden themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet-and-greet some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Operation Dress Code Kicked Off Oct. 6
Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas kicked off the annual clothing drive for Operation Dress Code with a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.\. At the conference, Mayor Gloria stated, “It’s important, it’s powerful, it sends a good message. It helps you open the door, get you that job, get you that income and that paycheck to support yourself and your family. It’s a pathway to opportunity and it starts here with Operation Dress Code.”
imperialbeachnewsca.com
2022 Elections Update
Voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. If your voter registration is up to date, the Registrar of Voters office says you should receive the pamphlet by Oct. 7. The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot.
Comments / 0