Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family, including guests of the hotel, locals, and visitors. HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m. and begins with a Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from trick-or-treat locations throughout the resort. Garden themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet-and-greet some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO