What's the Best Aim Assist Setting for Apex Legends?
Many Apex Legends players use aim assist to better secure kills when using a controller. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller rages on, many players have taken to using aim assist to help them secure kills and win games. Players using controller already have their aim assist turned on but settings can be changed to better take advantage of the aim assist.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ introduces first transgender legend Catalyst
In a new Stories from the Outlands video, a new legend is introduced to Apex Legends in the form of Catalyst, who confirms herself that she is transgender in the clip. With only a short while until season 14 ends on November 8, Apex Legends has begun teasing upcoming new additions to the game. By crafting a golden ticket in-game, players will get access to the “A New Home” teaser tomorrow (October 18). Respawn hasn’t given any information away as to what’s in this teaser, but has today released a new Stories from the Outlands video on its Apex Legends Twitter account.
Overwatch 2 daily player count is "nearly triple" the original's peak
Overwatch 1 reached 25 million players in eight months - Overwatch 2 did it in 10 days
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
Polygon
Apex Legends’ new hero adds a trans Legend to the roster
The next Legend joining the cast of Apex Legends is Catalyst, a defensive terraformer and conjurer with “remarkable, almost magical, control over ferrofluid,” developer Respawn Entertainment announced Monday. She’ll join the game in November alongside the next major update to the game, called Apex Legends: Eclipse. Catalyst...
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Forge Maps Will Be Double The Size Of Halo 5's
Halo Infinite's Forge mode will launch with six canvas maps, and they'll be almost double the size of the canvas maps found in Halo 5. The news comes as part of the fourth and final "Forge Fundamentals" video put together by developer 343 Industries, which gives players an in-depth look at the long-awaited latest version of the beloved map creation suite. Forge is set to arrive in November in a beta state alongside Halo Infinite's winter update.
Open-world RPG Gedonia has a sprawling scope for a $15 game
The feel of an old MMO or Bethesda RPG in an indie package.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends coach PVPX demonstrates perfect Pharah counter in Overwatch 2 with Junkrat
Apex Legends master PVPX was one of the most talented Junkrat players in the world back in the original Overwatch and now he’s taking on OW2 and showing people how to perfectly shut down Pharah. The Overwatch 2 launch has drawn a lot of former players back into the...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ developer eyes Sombra and Doomfist changes
Blizzard Entertainment has suggested that Overwatch 2‘s Sombra and Doomfist will get some balance updates soon. In a recent blog post, the developer explained how it is planning on balancing several heroes just over one week after the game officially launched in early access (via Dexerto). The lengthy post...
ComicBook
League of Legends Reveals K'Sante's Abilities and Gameplay Trailer
Following several different teases and trailers, League of Legends developer Riot Games has finally revealed the full set of abilities and gameplay trailer for the upcoming champion K'Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. Essentially, K'Sante's kit appears to revolve around whether his weapons -- his ntofos -- are in a defensive or aggressive mode while providing him wish the ability to knock enemies back, dash, and shield depending on what ability he has used.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#485) - October 17, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn't difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven't started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Blizzard to Save Overwatch 2 Balance Changes for Season 2
Blizzard says Overwatch 2's hero balance won't be adjusted until the game enters its second season. The developer says that win rates have been fairly balanced since the official release of Overwatch 2. "While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Developers Reveal Post Launch Updates Including Changes to the Gameplay, Maps, and More
As we all know, the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard's brainchild had a rocky start to say the least. It was met with a slew of issues where players couldn't get into the game or couldn't access their transferred over content, or in some cases their PC shut off. Moreover, Overwatch 2 was a victim to several DDoS attacks. Due to the trouble that was caused to their playerbase, Activision Blizzard provided free in-game goodies and apologised for launch day problems.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ hits 25million players in 10 days
Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, but it seemingly hasn’t kept people away – as the game saw 25million players in its first 10 days from release. That figure comes from a Blizzard press release, in which the company noted that Overwatch 2 had “nearly tripled” the daily player peak for the original Overwatch. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra hailed the game’s launch as an “important moment” for Blizzard, adding:
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch. Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and...
