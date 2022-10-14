ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump Aide Caught on Security Camera Moving Boxes at Mar-a-Lago: Report

An aide to Donald Trump was seen on a security camera moving storage boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. According to The New York Times, Walt Nauta was spotted transferring the boxes from a storage room both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May requesting the return of all classified material and documents retained by Trump after he left the White House. It is unclear if Nauta is the same aide in as The Washington Post’s Wednesday report, which says an unnamed staffer moved boxes “at the specific direction of the former president.” According to the Times, “it is not clear whether that employee was Mr. Nauta, and a person familiar with the matter and with Mr. Trump’s orbit said it could be a different staff member.” The Times said the footage “showed Walt Nauta, a former military aide who left the White House and then went to work for Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, moving boxes from a storage room that became a focus of the Justice Department’s investigation, according to the people briefed on the matter.” It is unclear if those boxes are the same that were picked up by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Says He Got '$5 Billion' in 'Free Publicity' From Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump is rehashing the allegation that he was politically targeted with the FBI's court-approved search of Mar-a-Lago, but has now added a twist, saying the seizure of classified documents from his home has given him "about $5 billion worth of free publicity" by showcasing the South Florida resort.
POTUS
RadarOnline

'Utter Disregard For Rule Of Law': National Archive Implies FBI May Plan Second Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home For Missing White House Documents

Donald Trump's personal office at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort was raided by the FBI on Monday, August 8. Now, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) implied authorities have cause to search the former president's properties yet again. NARA made it clear there are still a number of documents that...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop FBI from using classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate a Florida judge’s order which effectively blocked the FBI and Department of Justice from using classified documents seized during the 8 August search of his home to further the criminal investigation against him.In an application with the high court filed late Tuesday, Mr Trump’s legal term asked Justice Clarence Thomas — the Supreme Court justice responsible for overseeing the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals — to vacate a three-judge panel’s order staying Judge Aileen Cannon’s order enjoining the federal government from using “any of...
POTUS
MyArkLaMiss

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the […]
FLORIDA STATE
KRLD News Radio

Trump attorney hires attorneys after falsely claiming no classified docs at Mar-A-Lago

One of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys has secured her own attorney in the wake of a probe into government documents he kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that Christina Bobb, an attorney who signed a letter certifying that Trump had returned all sensitive records to the government, had hired Tampa-based former prosecutor John Lauro to represent her. She spoke to federal investigators Friday about the records, said NBC News.
POTUS

