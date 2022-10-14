Read full article on original website
Rockwall Chamber celebrates ‘Texas Chamber of Commerce Week 2022’
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 17, 2022) Governor Greg Abbott has officially proclaimed October 17 through October 21, 2022, as “Chamber of Commerce Week” in Texas. Signing an official resolution, Governor Abbott celebrated the more than 600 local chambers of commerce in Texas who “provide a critical link in the communities they serve by fostering a vibrant business environment, promoting local projects, and paving the way for small businesses to thrive.”
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Meet Destiny, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 17, 2022) Hi there, I am Destiny. I am a sweet, loving, playful, little girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, and play with my toys. I do get along with other dogs, but since I am so small, I prefer smaller dogs – or bigger dogs that are very gentle.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation
An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:
Park Place Dealerships to give away total of $100,000 to local non-profits
IRVING, TX (Oct. 12, 2022) – Park Place Dealerships is giving away a total of $100,000 before the end of the year to deserving non-profits who are serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. The 2ND Annual SEASON OF GIVING campaign kicked off October 3 with the opportunity to apply for a grant between $2,500 to $15,000.
Halloween at the Hatchery
ATHENS, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) – Families are in for a treat Thursday, Oct. 27 at the annual “Halloween at the Hatchery” event hosted by the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC). The annual event provides a safe place to go trick-or-treating while raising money for three local beneficiaries, The Rainbow Room, East Texas Crisis Center and the Athens High School Fishing Team.
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
Premier High School – Desoto
Premier high school - Desoto is a new, free public charter school now enrolling students for the fall. Like the more than 50 premier high school campuses across Texas and Arkansas, Premier High School – Desoto will help students get back on track, earn a diploma, and receive the professional training they need to succeed after graduation.
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
City seeks public input in ‘ReCode Rowlett’ survey
ROWLETT, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) The City of Rowlett has launched the ReCode Rowlett public input survey. City staff are working with Clarion Associates to update the Rowlett Development Code (RDC) and Form Based Code (FBC) to respond to current needs and emerging development trends. The project team wants to...
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
Kukka by Sally Gilgore: Early October
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) We are in the glory days. The days of autumn, so eagerly awaited. Everything perks up around us. The mornings dawn cool and crisp. The sun creeps up at a new angle, the garden is shaded longer before the golden orb travels across and warms the blooms. Afternoons are toasty, yet not too hot. The air feels clear. I’ll grab a throw or a cardigan to have morning coffee outside these days.
City of Rockwall to host free Shred Day
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall’s FREE Shred Day is coming on November 19!. Rockwall residents needing household papers shredded may bring them to the parking lot behind The Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. Our...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Royse City Community Development Corporation announces partnership with The Retail Coach
ROYSE CITY, TX (Oct. 12, 2022) — The Royse City Community Development Corporation recently approved a new partnership with The Retail Coach, the nation’s premier retail consulting, market research, and development firm to expand Royse City’s economic development footprint. Royse City’s unique location in the Dallas Metroplex,...
Property tax bills mailed to residents
Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
