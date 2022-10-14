ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Chamber celebrates ‘Texas Chamber of Commerce Week 2022’

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 17, 2022) Governor Greg Abbott has officially proclaimed October 17 through October 21, 2022, as “Chamber of Commerce Week” in Texas. Signing an official resolution, Governor Abbott celebrated the more than 600 local chambers of commerce in Texas who “provide a critical link in the communities they serve by fostering a vibrant business environment, promoting local projects, and paving the way for small businesses to thrive.”
ROCKWALL, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related

Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation

An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Halloween at the Hatchery

ATHENS, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) – Families are in for a treat Thursday, Oct. 27 at the annual “Halloween at the Hatchery” event hosted by the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC). The annual event provides a safe place to go trick-or-treating while raising money for three local beneficiaries, The Rainbow Room, East Texas Crisis Center and the Athens High School Fishing Team.
ATHENS, TX
WFAA

Premier High School – Desoto

Premier high school - Desoto is a new, free public charter school now enrolling students for the fall. Like the more than 50 premier high school campuses across Texas and Arkansas, Premier High School – Desoto will help students get back on track, earn a diploma, and receive the professional training they need to succeed after graduation.
DESOTO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City seeks public input in ‘ReCode Rowlett’ survey

ROWLETT, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) The City of Rowlett has launched the ReCode Rowlett public input survey. City staff are working with Clarion Associates to update the Rowlett Development Code (RDC) and Form Based Code (FBC) to respond to current needs and emerging development trends. The project team wants to...
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kukka by Sally Gilgore: Early October

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) We are in the glory days. The days of autumn, so eagerly awaited. Everything perks up around us. The mornings dawn cool and crisp. The sun creeps up at a new angle, the garden is shaded longer before the golden orb travels across and warms the blooms. Afternoons are toasty, yet not too hot. The air feels clear. I’ll grab a throw or a cardigan to have morning coffee outside these days.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall to host free Shred Day

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall’s FREE Shred Day is coming on November 19!. Rockwall residents needing household papers shredded may bring them to the parking lot behind The Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. Our...
ROCKWALL, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
sachsenews.com

Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

