Greenville, NC

Comments / 21

Phillip Hickey
2d ago

Another of it is the fault of the parents. Plus, the liberal cry babies over the past few decades that says you can't discipline your own children. Now, because of those policies and people afraid that child services will come take their kids and it would make them look bad, this is what happens.

(Wolfheart)#FKJB
2d ago

Now it's hard to even charge them with anything and you can bet the adult criminals are taking advantage of that fact ,They made it where teenagers can get away with stuff they should not be able to ! All this is thanks to democratic party just like the violence we are seeing from the illegals ,2 brothers killing a deputy and then 3 brothers killing a innocent person and COOPER VETO 3x a bill that would made it where democratic sheriff would needed to work with ICE, and they wonder why we got all this crime ..Watch the Democratic party a use this to yell about guns knowing that doesn't change anything more gun control look at Chicago and other States with strict gun control it didn't do anything but,hurt legal law abiding citizens,WE need better Mental health and them to stop letting illegals jump the border and be let loose in our States too

GG
2d ago

After starting to work in the school system I often look at students and say to myself W.T.H. the youth of today is a different type of species than in my youth days😔 sadly the students don't care, the parents don't care, & often times the teachers along with the school system don't care which was proven when I met a sixth grader who couldn't read & he wasn't made to even attempt the class work his peers were doing 😮‍💨 since a large percentage of the students failed the assignment I felt like he could've attempted, but I guess that's what happens when the school system pushes you on without actually learning something #protectthekids

