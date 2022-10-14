Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
Demolition in historic neighborhood sparks debate among residents
A demolition project on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street has raised concerns from neighborhood residents. The project is on a home that was built in the 1920s. Crews from an organization called Be Kind & Merciful began tearing down the home earlier this month. However, it may...
Burn ban in effect in Bolivar and Polk County, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar City Fire Department and the Polk County Commission have issued burn bans effective immediately. That is due to dry conditions and foliage dying out for the winter. Under the bans, open burning is restricted within Bolivar city limits and Polk County. Fires are allowed only...
SPONSORED The Place: WestRock is now hiring!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - WestRock located in Springfield is now hiring! Find out what jobs they offer and more about their unique work environment.
Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday. For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. . There was...
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
Crosslines now accepting applications for holiday assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hundreds of families in need receive help through the Crosslines Holiday Food and Toy Assistance Program every year. The application to receive assistance opens on October 17 at 4 p.m. The organization has served Greene County families for decades and one of the programs they offer is...
How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
SPONSORED: The Place-Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to The Patch!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re still needing pumpkins to help get you into the fall season, Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting you to check out The Patch. The event is free to attend and there’s activities for the entire family. For more information, visit covenantspringfield.org.
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department Pausing COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children 5 to 11
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is stopping booster shots for children ages 5-11 after recent news from the FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency authorization of an updated mRNA vaccine for the age group on Tuesday, causing SGCHD to halt the usage of the current booster vaccine.
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
