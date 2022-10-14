Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
Imperial, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Ground Eagles in 44-7 Victory
CALEXICO — The Calexico High School football team overcame a sluggish start to improve its record to 6-2 overall with a 44-7 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High School of El Centro at Ward Field here on Friday, Oct. 14. Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback Sean Torres didn’t start the...
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Candidate Ida Obeso-Martinez running for Imperial City Council
There are about four weeks left until the 3 seats are filled for the Imperial City Council with six candidates in the race. The post Candidate Ida Obeso-Martinez running for Imperial City Council appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Aquatic Center to host Floating Pumpkin Patch
On Saturday, October 29, the El Centro Aquatic Center will host its third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch. The post El Centro Aquatic Center to host Floating Pumpkin Patch appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot
Proposition 417, the renewal of the city of Yuma's hospitality tax is on the ballot for this 2022 Midterm Election. The post Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
New Imperial pharmacy's grand opening a win for mental health
IMPERIAL — Sounds of water cascading from a large fountain couldn’t overshadow the eager conversations from healthcare providers who attended the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Located across the aisle from Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center's office on the...
holtvilletribune.com
District 5 Board of Supervisor Candidates Express Divergent Views
EL CENTRO – Candidates for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat faced off over the pros and cons of solar and lithium development in Imperial County. The pair of Holtville residents participated in a candidate forum in the County Administration Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, jointly sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico.
kyma.com
Candidates two out six: Luis Garcia, Stacy Mendoza running for Imperial City council
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of the six candidates are ready to serve as a city council in Imperial. Stacy Mendoza and Luis Garcia say they're two independents with traditional political ideas. They both say they want to create a better environment by brings more parks to the area...
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. The post Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
