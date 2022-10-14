ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Tester fields questions at Helena town hall

By Jonathon Ambarian
KTVH
KTVH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbQy5_0iZeIdIh00

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, took questions on subjects ranging from voting rights to mental health services in Helena Friday.

More than 100 people attended a town hall with the senator at Helena College.

During the event, Tester touted Congress’s passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. He described negotiations on the $1.2 trillion bill, which centered on a group of ten senators – five Democrats and five Republicans.

“A month before that bill got to a point where we could agree on it, I would have told you there’s no way we were going to get infrastructure,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, something happened. I don’t know what it is, but the division ended – and God, I can’t wait till this happens for this country.”

Tester also criticized OPEC’s control over global oil prices, saying “all-of-the-above” energy development was the best way to counter it. He said more needs to be done to improve veterans’ wait times for health care, both through the VA and from private providers.

Jonathon Ambarian

Tester also held a town hall in Bozeman last week. These were his first in-person town halls since 2019, before the start of the COVID pandemic.

“It’s a real positive – plus I get some really good ideas out of these town halls,” he told MTN after the event.

Tester told MTN he remains concerned about inflation, but he believes the Federal Reserve and Congress are taking the right steps to address it.

“This isn’t a phenomenon that’s just happening in this country; it’s happening throughout the world,” he said. “Until we get supply chains back to where they need to be, I think we can see some areas that are going to increase greatly inflationary-wise, some areas that’ll be static, potentially other areas that are going to go down, but it’s all about supply chains at this moment in time. That’s why we passed the CHIPS and Science Act, to get more chips built here so we don’t have to depend upon Taiwan or South Korea.”

Comments / 23

Jan Ridingfast
2d ago

Well, I wish I would have known...these talking points are so far from what is going on in this country. All these bills were massive. Our debt has increased exponentially. In the Inflation Reduction Act, which he also said he worked hard on, we gave $80 billion to the IRS. Our stimulus bills paid billions to various other parts of government, large cities were paid, DC was paid as both a state and a city, special selected institutions were paid.The piddly check the people got was not the major expense. Did he address how much money has been printed by this administration? Supply chain issues are NOT the reason for inflation. Look at the profits made by corporations in 2021, including record profits in the shipping industry. Ask how the middle class did, we lost the most wealth in the history of our country. Did he talk about small business closures? Did he talk about Ukraine? That using the word "nuke" is becoming common? Tester has become a party player. I like people, not parties.

Reply
7
Rita West
1d ago

what about the 25 percent increase in heating costs next month, up 13 percent couple months ago, and I haven't seen any new infrastructure going on, lies, how many wasted ev stations going in, and how long do batteries last in 60 below, no clue I'm sure. my gas and electric over 500.00, and half is delivery fee, over 2,000.00 per block

Reply
3
M60A1 Tanker
2d ago

Surely he had his marching orders and talking points from Chuck Schumer.

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate

OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy