The Woodlands Township presents Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart
The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department, in partnership with the Texas Recreation and Park Society, will present a free movie night event, Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Join us under the stars at the outdoor amphitheater located at the Rob Fleming Park Recreation Center,...
The Woodlands Township hosts National Night Out Community Safety Expo Event
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, The Woodlands Township held the National Night Out Community Safety Expo from noon to 3 p.m. at Northshore Park. The free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and had fun and educational activities for all ages. View photos from the event by visiting...
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: October 17 to 23, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas
11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included
Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
Grato Italian Restaurant now open in Cypress
Grato Italian Restaurant serves a variety of pastas, pizzas, calzones and more. (Courtesy Grato Italian Restaurant) Grato Italian Restaurant opened a new location at 20503 FM 529, Ste. 100, Cypress, on Oct. 6. The restaurant serves Italian cuisine, such as pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and more classics. Grato Italian Restaurant also offers lunch specials from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 346-377-6754.
Openings and Closings: Lyric Market Has Opened, Gatsby's Seafood Debuts
Lyric Market, 411 Smith, opened in downtown Houston October 13. The new food hall takes its place among other downtown multi-concept food destinations like The POST, Bravery Chef Hall and Finn Hall. Some of the existing food halls saw a downtick in business during the COVID pandemic restaurant restrictions, losing a few of their vendors along the way. However, as more and more offices have employees returning, the downtown dining scene has seen a resurgence once again, even though it may not yet be up to pre-pandemic levels.
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Mystery solved: Purse from 1959 found in old Texas school reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A decades-old purse belonging to a Texas girl discovered under the stage of an old school building in a Houston suburb has been reunited with her family. The missing purse, found at the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle...
Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods
HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized boat in Galveston Bay, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four men from a capsized boat in Galveston Bay near Houston, Saturday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 10:57 a.m. from Galveston County 911 dispatchers that a 19-foot pleasure craft had capsized east of Eagle Point. The four boaters were sitting on the overturned vessel’s hull; two of the men were wearing life jackets.
VEL Institute Awards Local Veteran, Entrepreneur, & Leader for Exemplary Service and Dedication to Community
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The VEL Institute recently announced the recipients that will be recognized at the Legacy Awards dinner on November 10. The VEL (Veterans, Entrepreneurs, and Leaders) Institute invites the community to celebrate the recipients and their accomplishments at the 6th annual Legacy Awards Dinner. The dinner takes place on Thursday, November 10th, at the Augusta Pines Country Club starting at 6pm. The event serves as VELs largest fundraising event of the year wherein they honor one veteran, one entrepreneur, and one leader.
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Numero28 Brings Italian Comfort Food to Highland Village
You can’t help but think of the movie “Eat Pray Love” while dining at Numero28, the new, casual Italian restaurant at 3974 Westheimer in Highland Village. Reading through a menu consisting of fresh, housemade pastas, pizzas and Southern Italian classics will have you mentally playing a movie montage of Julia Roberts slurping up Spaghetti all’Amatriciana, indulging in a pizza Napolitana and learning the art of dolce far niente – the art of doing nothing.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Saturday night. The crash happened on Westheimer Road near Winrock Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. According to the Police, two women were trying to cross the road, when a truck hit one of them.
