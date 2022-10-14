ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Stix to offer free morning after pills, pregnancy tests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brand Stix is offering free pregnancy tests and morning after pills for people who need help financing reproductive care. Morning after pills can range from $40 to $50 dollars, so Stix is offering a free pill that is funded by other donors. Stix offers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa pastor, doctors return from trip to Ukraine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A seven-person medical relief team that traveled to Ukraine to help displaced people returned back to the U.S. Sunday. Three of the seven, one pastor and two doctors, arrived home in Tulsa after providing their help and service. During their week-long visit, they served those...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Welltown's fifth annual Oktoberfest features local breweries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A big block party took place last night, Oct. 15. Welltown's Oktoberfest kicked off at 2 p.m. and went on until midnight. Along with Welltown's own beer, there were three other Oklahoma breweries helping attendees get in the Oktoberfest spirit. There was live music, Oktoberfest-themed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Global District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

TULSA, Okla. — Oct. 15 is the final day of Hispanic Heritage Month, meant to recognize the contributions Hispanic Americans have made in the U.S. At the Plaza Santa Cecilia in east Tulsa, music and flags danced in the wind during the Tulsa Global District's first ever Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Festival.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TSA Pre-Check enrollment event happening in Tulsa, hosted by AAA

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Those who may be planning holiday travel and seeking TSA Pre-Check status have an opportunity to do so at AAA enrollment events happening in Tulsa. TSA Pre-Check allows travelers to save time when at the airport. Next week, individuals will have the chance to visit...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

56-year-old Arkansas man dies in Rogers County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 56-year-old Arkansas man is dead following a crash north of Inola in Rogers County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that on Oct. 15, just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 29-year-old woman of Inola was involved in a collision with a 56-year-old Fayetteville man driving a 2008 Subaru Outlander.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old McLain shooting suspect expected in court

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 16-year-old charged with the deadly shooting outside McLain High School's homecoming football game is scheduled to be in court Monday. Ni'avien Golden has been charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. The...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy