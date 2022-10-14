ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

dot.LA
dot.LA
 2 days ago

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene.

From musicians hoping to sway the algorithm to fans trying to share their latest playlist, TikTok users often have to direct people to a third-party link in their bio.

But TikTok wants to make the process of listening to your favorite artist seamless: By allowing you to do so through its app.

The video-sharing platform’s parent company, ByteDance, is in talks to expand its music streaming service, Resso. First launched in 2020, Resso is currently available in India, Indonesia and Brazil. Now, ByteDance is planning to expand the platform to new markets and, eventually, compete with the major streaming players. The long-term goal? Integrate Resso with TikTok to consolidate everyone’s video-watching and music-listening needs into one app.

The plan is still early days, but some music streaming platforms are already sweating; Spotify saw its stocks slide after the news leaked. But even as ByteDance dominates the social media sphere, Resso is a long way away from reaching the level of Spotify and Apple Music.

That hasn’t stopped Resso from beginning negotiations with music labels to be able to distribute their catalog of artists. A move that could be difficult, considering TikTok’s relationship with record labels has historically been tense. In 2020, the National Music Publishers Association threatened to sue TikTok, claiming that app did not license the music offered on the platform. TikTok has since made a deal with the NMPA, but music executives say its parent company has previously been hesitant to pay market rates.

Resso has struggled even more—Sony Music Group has already removed its music from the platform, with some alleging the move was spurred by ByteDance’s low payments to artists. People familiar with the discussions say labels are also skeptical about how much promotional value TikTok can bring to Resso and have described these discussions as “strained.”

Paying labels can also be pricey. Last year, Spotify paid $4 billion to major record labels and $7 billion in royalties. To offset those costs, the music streaming platform is attempting to profit off of its podcasts through ad revenue. Though the music streaming service’s $1 billion investment only brought in $215 million last year.

Spotify also uses subscriptions to counterbalance some of those costs, with 90% of its revenue in the U.K. stemming from paying subscribers. About 45% of its free users have been converted to paying subscribers. It’s unlikely, however, that this model would work for Resso, since it has few paying subscribers.

This is all to say, competing with music streaming heavyweights is likely, at first, to further only swell ByteDance’s already massive operating costs: Last year, ByteDance’s operating losses reached $7 billion, and the company is currently planning to spend at least $3 billion to buy back shares after it scrapped plans to go public.

Sure, ByteDance is valued at around $300 billion. But adding music streaming on top of its other attempts to dominate every aspect of daily life won’t come easy. The question is, will Resso be worth the price? — Kristin Snyder

How to Get A Digital License Plate in California

The plates are referred to as “Rplate” and were developed by Sacramento-based Reviver, which come with a suite of services including in-app registration renewal, visual personalization, vehicle location services and security features such as easily reporting a vehicle as stolen.

Spencer Rascoff: Is Conference Season Worth It?

It’s the beginning of “conference season,” when hundreds of business conferences pop up worldwide. The question is: are they worth it—especially for busy startup founders and leaders?

This Week in ‘Raises’: Surf Air Mobility Lands $450M

Hawthorne-based Surf Air Mobility inked a deal with Jetstream Aviation Capital to purchase up to 250 hybrid and fully-electric powertrains while Santa Monica-based Skydance Media landed fresh funding for entertainment, sports and interactive gaming.

Join Us! dot.LA Summit Oct. 20-21st

Join us at the dot.LA Summit coming up on October 20th & 21st at the iconic Petersen Museum!

  • Learn from some of the most exciting organizations changing the world from Southern California, including Disney, Metropolis, Sweetgreen, Nextbite, Fanhouse, Greycroft, BAM and many more.
  • Connect with hundreds of top founders, investors and operators across L.A.'s tech ecosystem.
  • Celebrate great entrepreneurs and companies at the dot.LA Startup Awards.
  • Watch our pitch competition featuring L.A.-area startups. The winner will receive their choice of a 3-month coaching engagement or culture-building consultation with investment firm Evolution.

Sign up for tickets heredot.LA readers can lock in $150 off of either GA or VIP registration with code FRIENDS150. See you there!

What We’re Reading...

- Elon Musk told the DoD they were going to need to start paying for Starlink's satellite terminals "donated" by SpaceX to Ukraine's war effort.

- LiveOne launched LiveOne Brands to sell celebrity-marketed products with a white wine from R&B star Jeremih and winemaker Russell Bevan.

- Grindr users are calling for a boycott of the hookup app following the discovery of new CEO Geroge Arison's old tweets supporting politicians who allegedly expressed anti-gay sentiments.

- Hackers stole over $3B in crypto this year — and at least one celebrity NFT.

---

How Are We Doing? We're working to make the newsletter more informative, with deeper analysis and more news about L.A.'s tech and startup scene. Let us know what you think in our survey, or email us!

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Netflix Ads Are Officially Here with a Cheaper Plan Option Launching Soon

Plenty of streaming services have ads incorporated into their platforms. Peacock and Hulu have tiers of options for subscribers, charging more for subscriptions without ads. For the longest time, Netflix had no tiers. Eventually, there was an individual and family plan, with the individual plan costing less. Now though, after a year of reports about Netflix’s loss of at least one million subscribers at the beginning of the year, worries about revenue, harsher policies for password sharing, and a market flooded with streaming service options, Netflix is shifting its tier model.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix to launch new ad-supported streaming tier next month

A Netflix boss has said it is the right time to introduce a new cheaper ad-supported tier as he feels this is a “pivotal moment” in the entertainment industry.The streaming giant’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters, announced on Thursday that the new basic tier with adverts will launch in the UK on November 3 and cost £4.99 a month.At launch, adverts will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during series and films, with an average of four to five minutes of adverts per hour.A limited number of films and TV series will not be...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Netflix With Ads Launches November 3 With Limited Features And Missing Titles

Netflix has announced key details for its new ad-supported tier, including its name, price, release date, and limitations. The new tier is called Basic with Ads, and it costs $7/month. Existing plans are unaffected, and the new ad-based tier is meant to be a complementary offering for people who want to subscribe at a lower cost.
TV SHOWS
Lootpress

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost–conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad–supported service is scheduled...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Earnings Preview: Wall Street Focus on Ads May Outweigh Subscriber Adds

Focus on ads instead of adds? Netflix’s subscriber additions are traditionally in Wall Street’s focus when the global streaming giant opens Hollywood earnings season. But this time around, ads could steal the show as investors are all eyes and ears for possible latest commentary on the planned launch of the company’s advertising tier. Earlier this year, Netflix had said it would introduce a lower-priced service tier with ads in early 2023. But the launch then became widely expected to happen before year’s end, and on Oct. 13 the streamer confirmed a November launch, ahead of the start of an ad-supported...
TV & VIDEOS
protocol.com

Netflix’s $6.99 ad-supported plan goes live on Nov. 3

Netflix is launching its new ad-supported tier in 12 countries next month: The “basic with ads” plan will become available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S. in the first week of November. U.S. customers will be able to sign up on Nov. 3; the rollout in Spain comes a week later.
TV & VIDEOS
Red Herring

Netflix to Introduce Ad-Tier Service This Year

Netflix has launched a new, cheaper streaming option which includes adverts, as it fights to maintain subscriber numbers. The plan will be rolled out in 12 countries including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Mexico, and Australia. In the United States, the new offering will cost $6.99 a month. Netflix lost...
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

97 Reasons to Double Down on Netflix Stock

Netflix has performed relatively well overseas despite losing customers at home. It has commissioned more foreign-language content than U.S. programming. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery has been shutting down non-U.S. content. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
TV & VIDEOS
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy