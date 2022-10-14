ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
Nardelli's in Farmington

Eyewitness News Monday morning

Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School

HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers

As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
Tractor trailer, train involved in crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and a commuter train stopped service along a stretch of Metro-North tracks late Monday morning. Metro-North Railroad reported around 11:15 a.m. that service from Waterbury to Bridgeport was delayed near Naugatuck because of the investigation. You can see video...
Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around...
City Police Officer Dies From Cancer

City police officer Michael Hinton has died after a year and a half struggle with cancer. The New Haven Police Department’s posted about Hinton’s death on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “The New Haven Police Department mourns the death of Officer Michael Hinton, who died today after a year and...
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
