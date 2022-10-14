Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.
Eyewitness News
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
Eyewitness News
Nardelli's in Farmington
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 8 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
NBC New York
Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
Register Citizen
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer’s bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. “Shots...
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
Officials say the bear attacked a 10-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
NBC Connecticut
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
Eyewitness News
Tractor trailer, train involved in crash in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and a commuter train stopped service along a stretch of Metro-North tracks late Monday morning. Metro-North Railroad reported around 11:15 a.m. that service from Waterbury to Bridgeport was delayed near Naugatuck because of the investigation. You can see video...
Eyewitness News
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 11 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Eyewitness News
Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around...
City Police Officer Dies From Cancer
City police officer Michael Hinton has died after a year and a half struggle with cancer. The New Haven Police Department’s posted about Hinton’s death on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “The New Haven Police Department mourns the death of Officer Michael Hinton, who died today after a year and...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tributes pour in for Bristol officers killed in the line of duty
(WTNH) – As the state prepares to say goodbye to the two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty, many tributes are pouring in from across the state and country. We are honoring Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy by showing those tributes.
Eyewitness News
HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte
Conn. (WFSB) - Two fundraisers have been set up to help the families of two fallen officers in Bristol. Both will have funds go directly to the families of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte. Bristol Police say donations can go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund or to a Fund...
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Comments / 4