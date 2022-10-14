ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX



colemantoday.com

PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Junior High Bluekatts vs Ranger, 2022

The Coleman Junior High Bluekatts played Ranger last week and were victorious in two sets, winning the match 25-10, 25-13. Congratulations to these girls! The Bluekatts play Albany tonight IN Coleman at the CHS gym beginning at 5:00pm. GOOD LUCK!! (Coleman Today Photo)
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman ISD Board to Meet Monday

The Coleman ISD School Board will meet Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Coleman I.S.D. Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, Texas. The Agenda is as follows:. Invocation. Pledge of Allegiance. Call to Order. Reading of the Minutes. Campus Report - FCCLA. THE BOARD RESERVES THE...
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Bluecats in Hamilton, Santa Anna at Home, Panther Creek Open

Friday night lights are going to be active again tonight! The Bluecats will be IN Hamilton for one of the final three district games. Gametime is 7:00pm and as always you can listen to Chad Anders with the LIVE play-by-play on KOXE.com or on the KOXE app. You can also watch the Coleman Today Facebook page for scoring updates. GO BLUECATS !!
HAMILTON, TX
koxe.com

Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood

Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 49, of Brownwood passed away on the evening of October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on September 20, 1973, in Brownwood. He attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992. Jeff worked in farming, ranching, as a welder, and as a hunting guide....
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th

The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Ryan Kincaid, 38

Ryan Kincaid, age 38, of Novice, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
NOVICE, TX
koxe.com

Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood

Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Johnny Lynn Jackson, 61, of Brownwood

Johnny Lynn Jackson, of Brownwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at the age of 61. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the May Cemetery, with interment to follow. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 in Brownwood, TX, to Charlie Dale and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police look into possible threat against Cooper High School, increase security

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday. Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat. In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman

Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Road construction on FM 2632 in Brownwood starts October 17

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be working on FM 2632 starting Monday, October 17. While the road will remain open, TxDOT’s contractors will set traffic control throughout the pavement rehabilitation. Crews will start on October 17 and is expected to be completed summer of 2023. TxDot will be rehabilitating […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Spooky Or Sad? This Erie West Texas Mansion Stands Alone…See Pics!

I have driven by this house when in Abilene, Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely, you might pass this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX

