Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs marching bands advance to Area round
The Brownwood High School, Early High School and Bangs High School marching bands each competed in Regional competition in Mineral Wells on Saturday, and all three advanced to the Area round.
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Junior High Bluekatts vs Ranger, 2022
The Coleman Junior High Bluekatts played Ranger last week and were victorious in two sets, winning the match 25-10, 25-13. Congratulations to these girls! The Bluekatts play Albany tonight IN Coleman at the CHS gym beginning at 5:00pm. GOOD LUCK!! (Coleman Today Photo)
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD Board to Meet Monday
The Coleman ISD School Board will meet Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Coleman I.S.D. Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, Texas. The Agenda is as follows:. Invocation. Pledge of Allegiance. Call to Order. Reading of the Minutes. Campus Report - FCCLA. THE BOARD RESERVES THE...
colemantoday.com
Bluecats in Hamilton, Santa Anna at Home, Panther Creek Open
Friday night lights are going to be active again tonight! The Bluecats will be IN Hamilton for one of the final three district games. Gametime is 7:00pm and as always you can listen to Chad Anders with the LIVE play-by-play on KOXE.com or on the KOXE app. You can also watch the Coleman Today Facebook page for scoring updates. GO BLUECATS !!
koxe.com
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 49, of Brownwood passed away on the evening of October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on September 20, 1973, in Brownwood. He attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992. Jeff worked in farming, ranching, as a welder, and as a hunting guide....
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th
The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
colemantoday.com
Ryan Kincaid, 38
Ryan Kincaid, age 38, of Novice, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood
Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
koxe.com
Johnny Lynn Jackson, 61, of Brownwood
Johnny Lynn Jackson, of Brownwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at the age of 61. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the May Cemetery, with interment to follow. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 in Brownwood, TX, to Charlie Dale and...
Abilene police look into possible threat against Cooper High School, increase security
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday. Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat. In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will […]
Abilene Regional Airport to receive bigger planes with less flights each day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport will be getting new planes with more capacity, but this means that there will be less flights. The new planes will increase passenger capacity by eight percent with more seats in each plane. There will now be two classes for seating, compared to the previous planes general […]
’13 Vultures Haunted house’ prepared to share scares in Baird
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Since 2015, Clu Burnham and his wife and kids have ran 13 Vultures Haunted Estate. This two acres of ghoulish fun includes the house itself, a creepy cemetery, witches woods, abandoned corn field and butchers barn. “We been married 40 years and we were always big Halloween fans. We always decorated the […]
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
Employee injured after car drives into Texas nursing home
An employee was injured after a car crashed into a nursing home in Texas Tuesday afternoon.
koxe.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
One injured in crash on Ridgemont Drive in Abilene
The driver of an SUV that overturned in a crash on Ridgemont Drive Friday morning was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her one-year-old passenger was evaluated at the scene. The APD said the SUV was leaving the Lowes parking lot when it was hit by a car traveling north....
Road construction on FM 2632 in Brownwood starts October 17
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be working on FM 2632 starting Monday, October 17. While the road will remain open, TxDOT’s contractors will set traffic control throughout the pavement rehabilitation. Crews will start on October 17 and is expected to be completed summer of 2023. TxDot will be rehabilitating […]
Spooky Or Sad? This Erie West Texas Mansion Stands Alone…See Pics!
I have driven by this house when in Abilene, Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely, you might pass this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
INDICTED: Abilene man charged with Arson in connection to multiple overnight house fires in August
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested at the beginning of August in connection to multiple house fires, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday. 33-year-old Jay Pace was arrested Tuesday, August 2, suspected of setting one house fire in South Abilene, causing it to spread to another. He […]
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
Comments / 1