foxsanantonio.com
One man dead, another in the hospital after a double shooting during car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead and the person trying to help him is in the hospital after being shot on the Southwest Side. The double shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road. Police said they first got a call for...
KENS 5
San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly New Year's Day crash
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father and his young daughter in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Cesar Gonzalez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two other young victims were hurt when, according to authorities,...
foxsanantonio.com
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times by neighbor after argument escalates, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was shot several times on the city’s Southwest Side after an argument with a neighbor escalated Sunday morning. Officers and fire crews were called to the 800 Block of Price Ave at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According...
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty Bexar County deputy arrested after being caught in drug deal at Popeyes
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after he was caught in the middle of a drug deal Friday night, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. At about 9 p.m., an off-duty Bexar County (BCSO) deputy met up with an employee at a Popeyes to receive drugs. Bexar County...
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after slamming car into tree, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police suspect a driver who crashed his car into a tree was driving under the influence. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver lost control and slammed into a tree off I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Fire crews had to cut...
12newsnow.com
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at QuikTrip convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a Northeast Side convenience store. The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 3 at a QuikTrip in the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a Northwest side hookah lounge turned deadly with over 60 shots fired, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Sunset Haven Street and Babcock Road. According to SAPD, a...
foxsanantonio.com
"It smelled like death." Mother of three deals with a dead racoon in her walls
Plagued by a group of racoons, life for some West Side neighbors became worse, when one of the animals died inside the walls of their apartment. Fox San Antonio's Darian Trotter has the disturbing details. "It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Carrina Mendoza. Signs of a deep-rooted problem can first be...
foxsanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
KSAT 12
83-year-old man arrested for indecency with a child; incident caught on surveillance camera, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 83-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child with contact following an incident that occurred earlier this month at a San Antonio business park, according to police. Richard Flores Murray inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl while she was walking to...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while hanging outside North Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his North Side home early Saturday morning. At around 1:53 a.m. police were called to 10362 Sahara Dr. for a shooting in progress at the Palatia Apartment Homes. According to officials, a man...
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
