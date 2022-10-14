Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks trial to resume Monday, prosecution says case could wrap Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Darrell Brooks trial enters its third week in court, the state says the case could wrap up on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Defendant Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, after being accused of driving through the Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.
CBS 58
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
CBS 58
Former MPD officer Michael Mattioli's final pre-trial takes place Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A former Milwaukee police officer charged in the death of another man, is expected back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Michael Mattioli allegedly put Joel Acevedo in a chokehold in May 2020. The victim died a couple of days later. Mattioli has pled not guilty...
CBS 58
Waukesha police investigating shooting near Extended Stay hotel
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Extended Stay hotel at Bluemound and Plaza Court Monday evening, Oct. 17. According to the police department, an individual suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No suspects are being sought at this time. Officials say they...
CBS 58
Video shows fight, chase connected to shooting in Shorewood Metro Market parking garage
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Video shows a struggle at the Metro Market in Shorewood before a gun went off. Shorewood police released this video from Sept. 17. You can see two men fighting in the parking garage. At one point, the man in the white shirt is holding the...
CBS 58
Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse offering 'advice' on new YouTube channel
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kyle Rittenhouse is taking his fame from the shootings in Kenosha in Aug. 2020 and developing a YouTube channel to create videos about guns and to talk " ... about the 2nd amendment with all of you." The 19-year-old was famously found not guilty of...
CBS 58
Man shot late Saturday night near 25th & Rogers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 25th and Rogers Streets that took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. According to officials the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the...
CBS 58
Shots fired into building near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident into a building and an arson located near 40th and Florist. It happened at 8:53 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 15 and four apartments were struck. Police say nobody was struck, but one of the apartments struck did catch...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Point
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Bill Walsh and crew are in the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out for the adventure, we were joined by Wind Point's Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Brian Graziano to take a peek at what to expect.
CBS 58
Congregation mourns pastor killed in reckless driving accident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pastor Aaron Strong -- a father and husband -- is being remembered today by the Congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Downtown Milwaukee. 40-year-old Aaron Strong was killed Wednesday morning when a speeding driver blew a red light. Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Silva,...
CBS 58
West Allis senior living campus collecting food donations as part of 'Be a Light' campaign
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be a light. That is the message one community living center wants to share this week. On Thursday, the senior living campus at the Village at Manor Park (VMP) in West Allis will be covered with handmade luminaries. Residents, staff and community members spent...
CBS 58
United Way kicks off Homelessness Awareness Week in Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures outside begin to drop, efforts to find shelter for the homeless populations in Milwaukee and Waukesha County are already well underway. "We do not shy away from the big community issues," said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
CBS 58
Life-long Milwaukee piano restorer working on retirement swan song
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How often do you think about all of the work that goes into creating beautiful music? One man has spent his whole career doing that work on grand pianos of all types. "I'd say the piano, more than any other piece of furniture, it's just, it...
CBS 58
Wear purple to show support for survivors of domestic violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Purple was chosen as the color to promote awareness for the first Domestic Violence Day of Unity in October 1981 and has universally represented DV awareness since then. A local organization is encouraging the public, local businesses and community groups to go "Purple for a Purpose"...
CBS 58
As winter approaches, members of the unhoused community say Milwaukee needs more resources
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures start to drop and the winter weather begins rolling in, being able to seek warmth and find shelter is crucial for members of the unhoused community to survive. Julie Weis of Milwaukee said she has "been homeless since last October." “I’m an addict,...
CBS 58
Local realtor analyzes the latest Greater Milwaukee real estate report
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The September real estate report for greater Milwaukee is out. Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the four-county area. Angela Waters, Chair-elect for GMAR and Realtor with eXp Realty joined us on Monday, Oct....
CBS 58
95 years of history and entertainment at Milwaukee's iconic Landmark Lanes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the outside it's unassuming and looks like your average bowling alley, but step inside and descend the carpeted stairs and Landmark Lanes opens to reveal the unexpected - a kind of underground city steeped in history and entertainment. "There's so much to do. Whatever you...
