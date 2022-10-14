ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha police investigating shooting near Extended Stay hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Extended Stay hotel at Bluemound and Plaza Court Monday evening, Oct. 17. According to the police department, an individual suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No suspects are being sought at this time. Officials say they...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Man shot late Saturday night near 25th & Rogers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 25th and Rogers Streets that took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. According to officials the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shots fired into building near 40th and Florist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident into a building and an arson located near 40th and Florist. It happened at 8:53 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 15 and four apartments were struck. Police say nobody was struck, but one of the apartments struck did catch...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Point

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Bill Walsh and crew are in the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out for the adventure, we were joined by Wind Point's Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Brian Graziano to take a peek at what to expect.
WIND POINT, WI
CBS 58

Congregation mourns pastor killed in reckless driving accident

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pastor Aaron Strong -- a father and husband -- is being remembered today by the Congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Downtown Milwaukee. 40-year-old Aaron Strong was killed Wednesday morning when a speeding driver blew a red light. Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Silva,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local realtor analyzes the latest Greater Milwaukee real estate report

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The September real estate report for greater Milwaukee is out. Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the four-county area. Angela Waters, Chair-elect for GMAR and Realtor with eXp Realty joined us on Monday, Oct....
MILWAUKEE, WI

