BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
2024 VW Tiguan Exclusive Renderings Preview SUV's Full Redesign
The current generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan has been on sale since 2016 and it’s already starting to show its age. While it’s still performing decently on the European market, there are already newer and more attractive products in the segment. Volkswagen is not happy with the Tiguan’s declining sales and is already working on its replacement. We spied the new Tiguan a number of times in the last several weeks and today we can share exclusive renderings previewing the SUV’s final design.
2023 Audi RS3 Performance Edition Debuts With 407 HP, Goes 186 MPH
There are plenty of reasons to love the Audi RS3, and now there are a few more. Six more to be specific, in the form of the new RS3 Performance Edition with a 407-horsepower (302-kilowatt) turbocharged inline-5 engine. That's up from 401 hp (299 kW), and the special model offers a few other enhancements as well. Unfortunately, only 300 will be made worldwide, and none will come to North America.
Ineos Grenadier Now Officially In Production, Deliveries Start In December
The Ineos Grenadier – the spiritual successor to the classic Land Rover Defender – is now officially on the assembly lines. After months of issues related to global supply chain disruptions, the off-roader finally reaches the stage of mass production at the company’s facility in Hambach. The first customer deliveries are expected in early December this year, though the SUV will arrive in the United States at a later date.
Bugatti Chiron Vs 2,000-HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Isn't Even Close
We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 horsepower.
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Debuts Today: See The Livestream
A new addition to Rolls-Royce's lineup doesn’t happen very often, and the Spectre is the first product from Goodwood to drop the combustion engine. Ahead of the company's switch to a pure electric lineup in 2030, the coupe will signal RR's zero-emission ambitions and the gradual demise of its iconic V12 engine. Despite debuting today, customer deliveries won't start until the fourth quarter of 2023, so one-percenters are in for a long wait.
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Debuts Alongside Hi-Po AMG Variant
Mercedes SUVs have been popular commodities among luxury buyers for decades, and there’s no reason why that should change as the world transitions toward EVs. In fact, high-riders have been part of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy almost from the beginning, as the GLC-based EQC SUV was one of the company’s first long-range electric vehicles.
Cadillac Celestiq Production Model Debuts As Flagship EV With 600 HP
The Cadillac Celestiq makes the transition from a stylish show car to the luxury brand's new flagship offering. Production doesn't begin until December 2023, but the company is releasing the first official specs for the sedan. Cadillac will produce each example as a custom commission. Prices will start above $300,000...
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied On Video Thundering Around The Nurburgring
Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes sedan. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tires could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
Toyota Won’t Launch Electrified GR Performance Models Before 2030
Much like BMW, Toyota has been quite vocal about how the combustion engine's demise shouldn't be rushed on the road to carbon neutrality. It believes there must be a mix of powertrains to allow people to decide what's best for their needs, especially since the EV charging infrastructure is still underdeveloped in many parts of the world. More electric cars are coming, but the Japanese automaker is not giving up on the ICE just yet.
Porsche 911 GT3 Velocita By DMC Offers RS-Inspired Carbon-Fiber Kits
DMC has a different take on the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Known for its works on Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and even Lamborghini units, the German tuner wants to offer RS styling on your 911 GT3 without the body ache issues that the car comes with – their words, not ours.
Bentley Continental GTC PHEV Spied Previewing Upcoming Greener Droptop
The drop-top Bentley Continental GTC is the latest model we are seeing from the luxury brand to be under development with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This one doesn't even wear camouflage. This GTC looks identical to the existing model, except for the door hiding the charging port on the rear fender....
Jeep Avenger Arrives At Paris Motor Show With 249 Miles Of Range And 154 HP
Drive it only in the city and you can get 342 miles out of the 54-kWh battery. During an eventful 4xe Day held on September 8, Stellantis revealed several electric products, including the very first Jeep EV. Thankfully, we finally have some technical specifications to coincide with the public debut occurring this week at the Paris Motor Show. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the 2023 Avenger has a single motor producing 154 horsepower (115 kilowatts) and 260 Newton-meters (191 pound-feet) of torque.
Tuned Mazda MX-5 Miata ND With Supercharger Kit Packs Up To 250 HP
The British tuner BBR has two new stages of supercharger kits for the 2015 to 2019 Mazda Miata. They can push the output from the 2.0-liter engine to 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts), which is a major upgrade from the standard 155 hp (116 kW). The core of both stages is...
McLaren SUV Is In Development, And It's All-Electric: Report
The rumors of a McLaren SUV are once again stirring. In a discussion with McLaren CEO Michael Leiters, UK-based Car magazine claims the process has already started. Furthermore, it will be a pure electric vehicle, making it both McLaren's first SUV and its first EV. Allegedly, that is. While the...
Skoda Electric Crossover Rendered As Zero-Emissions Kamiq Alternative
The first generation of Skoda Fabia was presented back in 1999 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and has been an integral part of the company’s model range in the last more than two decades. It has always been positioned in Europe’s B-segment but has never had a crossover to be sold alongside the available hatchback and wagon versions. This could change later this decade when Skoda could launch a battery-powered, Fabia-branded crossover.
GMC Sierra EV Denali Debuts October 20, Front Fascia Teased Again
GMC has dropped the second teaser for its upcoming Sierra EV Denali. The new video shows off the truck’s front fascia, something we’ve seen before, but we now know the pickup will debut on Thursday, October 20, at 5 p.m. ET. GMC will reveal the Edition 1 model...
BMW M Promises To Save The Manuals Until 2030
The new BMW M2 debuted earlier this month with a polarizing design but a powertrain setup that made every BMW enthusiast ecstatic. It’s one of the very few high-performance vehicles on the market that are still available with a manual gearbox. We are now happy to report the three-pedal configuration will remain an option in the company’s performance lineup until the end of the decade. Hooray!
2023 BMW M2 In Toronto Red Looks Stunning In Walkaround Video
We will be seeing a lot more of the 2023 BMW M2 now that it has officially debuted. The car broke cover earlier this week but won’t reach the US market until next April. While it will be months before customers can get behind the wheel, a new walkaround video gets up close to one example sitting at BMW Welt that’s finished in the gorgeous Toronto Red metallic exterior color.
