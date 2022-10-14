Eric L. Maughan, 77, of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully on the morning of October 13, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Murray and Connie Maughan and his brother, Michael. The family takes much comfort in knowing that this joyous reunion included Eric's father-in-law, Arthur Rhees. Eric was born in Logan, on November 5, 1944. While growing up, Eric enjoyed playing all sports. He attended Logan High and earned six varsity letters, receiving all-state honors for two consecutive years in football. He then led Utah State University in rushing as a junior and in total offense as a senior. He was a tailback. He married his sweetheart, Beth Rhees, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple and graduated from Utah State University in 1967. They have five children Dani (Tim) Crompton, Niquel (Jon) Mineer, Eric (Lori) Maughan, Erin (Cache) Elzinga, and Kate (Justin) Kallias. He has 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Eric was a committed husband and a loving father and grandfather. Eric valued hard work and he had grit. He was a beloved high school coach and later became a successful commercial concrete contractor. Eric enjoyed farming, a passion he shared with his father-in-law. He had particular interests in horses and beef cattle. He loved the land, the animals, and the challenges that came with farm life. Eric had a testimony of his Savior. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served many callings within the church. He and Beth completed a two-year service mission and served in the Ogden Temple together. He spent his life serving and loving those around him. He is survived by his wife, his children, and his sisters, Pam Souza-Williams, Carolyn Cooper, and sister-in-law Carolyn R. Maughan. Many thanks to Bishop James Whitlock of the Pleasant View First Ward, and the staff at Enhabit Home Health for their tender care of Eric. Eric's graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 18th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net . Arrangements are by Allen-Hall Mortuary, Logan.

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO