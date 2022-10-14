Read full article on original website
USU football: Aggies aiming for first winning streak of season
There were several reasons Utah State was able to capture its first ever Mountain West championship a year ago, but arguably none were more important than the team's ability to play some of its best football away from home. The Aggies won all eight of their games away from the...
Prep girls soccer: Mustangs blank Grizzlies, advance to semifinals
HYRUM – It took a little longer than the coach wanted for the Mustangs to find the back of the net Saturday afternoon in a 4A state quarterfinal game against region foe Logan. But when top-seeded and defending 4A state champion Mountain Crest did start scoring, it was hard...
Prep football: Turnovers prevent Preston from hanging with Poky
For the second straight week, the Indians moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large. Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in a 41-21 loss to visiting Pocatello in a 4A Fifth District football game on Friday night.
Prep football: Pirates tame Tigers for district win
DAYTON — It’s a pretty simple formula at West Side. The Pirate football team has done it for years: Control the ball on offense, bend but don’t break on defense, don’t turn the ball over and limit penalties. West Side checked all of those boxes Friday night in a district game against Aberdeen.
Maughan, Eric L.
Eric L. Maughan, 77, of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully on the morning of October 13, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Murray and Connie Maughan and his brother, Michael. The family takes much comfort in knowing that this joyous reunion included Eric's father-in-law, Arthur Rhees. Eric was born in Logan, on November 5, 1944. While growing up, Eric enjoyed playing all sports. He attended Logan High and earned six varsity letters, receiving all-state honors for two consecutive years in football. He then led Utah State University in rushing as a junior and in total offense as a senior. He was a tailback. He married his sweetheart, Beth Rhees, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple and graduated from Utah State University in 1967. They have five children Dani (Tim) Crompton, Niquel (Jon) Mineer, Eric (Lori) Maughan, Erin (Cache) Elzinga, and Kate (Justin) Kallias. He has 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Eric was a committed husband and a loving father and grandfather. Eric valued hard work and he had grit. He was a beloved high school coach and later became a successful commercial concrete contractor. Eric enjoyed farming, a passion he shared with his father-in-law. He had particular interests in horses and beef cattle. He loved the land, the animals, and the challenges that came with farm life. Eric had a testimony of his Savior. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served many callings within the church. He and Beth completed a two-year service mission and served in the Ogden Temple together. He spent his life serving and loving those around him. He is survived by his wife, his children, and his sisters, Pam Souza-Williams, Carolyn Cooper, and sister-in-law Carolyn R. Maughan. Many thanks to Bishop James Whitlock of the Pleasant View First Ward, and the staff at Enhabit Home Health for their tender care of Eric. Eric's graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 18th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net . Arrangements are by Allen-Hall Mortuary, Logan.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision at local intersection
A bicyclist is fighting for his life at a Utah hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run crash south of Preston, Idaho State Police said. The incident at South State Street and East 4800 South was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Coltrin, Ronald
Coltrin Ronald Coltrin 63 Logan passed away October 12, 2022. A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts
The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
