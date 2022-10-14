Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
WBOY
Six-day window in effect for WVU vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 29, Big 12 Conference football home game against TCU. The game time and television network, for the TCU...
WBOY
Tony Mathis, Casey Legg earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the...
WBOY
WVU picks up two more wins on Day Two in Colorado Springs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team shot a 4715 on its second day in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to defeat No. 2 Air Force (4690) and No. 19 UTEP (4568) on Sunday afternoon, at the United States Air Force Academy. The Mountaineers (6-0, 2-0 GARC)...
WBOY
Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
WBOY
Resilient WVU tops Chicago State in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball is back in the win column after sweeping Chicago State at home, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. WVU’s victory snaps a six-game losing streak as the Mountaineers (7-12, 0-6 Big 12) take a one-game pause from their conference schedule. They demonstrated resiliency and consistency in the victory, two things coach Reed Sunahara had expressed a desire to see during the team’s skid.
WBOY
Legg thinks “I wonder what my mom’s doing” ahead of game-winning field goal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior kicker Casey Legg has been automatic for West Virginia this season. The veteran Mountain State product entered Thursday night’s matchup versus Baylor a perfect 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and 19-for-19 on extra-point tries. Legg booted five PATs against the Bears, and made a...
WBOY
No. 2 Kentucky visits WVU to put unbeaten record on the line
Hot Mountaineers take shot at first-place Wildcats in SBC action. West Virginia men’s soccer has a newfound confidence, but it will get tested on Saturday when the Mountaineers (4-6-2, 1-1-2 SBC) host No. 2 Kentucky (8-0-3, 3-0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WBOY
WATCH: Mountaineers wave to new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Prior to the 43-40 win over Baylor, the Mountaineer football team continued its tradition of waving to the patients at WVU Medicine Children’s. But something was a bit different Thursday night: for the first time, the student-athletes waved to patients within the brand-new, state of the art children’s hospital, which opened at the end of September.
WBOY
What we learned from Friday’s Gold-Blue Debut
Two weeks still remain before WVU men’s basketball competes against another team in front of a crowd, but the team got in some competition in the presence of the Mountaineer faithful. After the carpet was rolled out and the players and coaches were introduced, Bob Huggins set the stage...
WBOY
WVU Wins Penn State National Open
The West Virginia University cross country team took first place at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania, at Blue and White Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 14. The team finished with 65 points. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe earned first place in the 6k with a time of...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: October 9 through October 15
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A man was killed in a head-on collision along Interstate 79 in Lewis County. A judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for his role in a woman’s 2020 overdose death.
Comments / 0