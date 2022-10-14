Flu season after 2 years of low rates makes getting a flu shot crucial in 2022

Health officials are growing increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season. They say they’re already seeing signs that the spread of the flu virus is gathering speed across the United States even earlier than usual this year.

One California high school said they saw about the thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Flu had nearly disappeared in the U.S. due to masking, social distancing, washing hands, and other public health precautions taken to stop the spread of covid-19, according to health officials. That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to a lowered immunity.

People are encouraged to get their flu shots sooner rather than later. Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October and peaks sometime between December and February.

People in the Bakersfield area who are interested in getting their flu shot this weekend, Kern County Public Health is partnering with the Fairgrounds Swap Meet to offer flu shots this Sunday, October 16th from 7:00 am until noon.

The shots are free and there’s no appointment necessary. People interested in getting a flu shot at the fairground should enter from Ming Avenue at the Star Gate entrance.