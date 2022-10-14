DOC's Smokehouse offers a traditional southern barbecue in downtown Milwaukee

DOC's Smokehouse at 754 Vel R. Phillips Ave. is a southern barbecue restaurant in downtown Milwaukee.

Brent Brashier owns it.

"I lived most of my adult life in Austin, Texas," Brashier says. "What we tried to do here was to recreate the places that I grew up going to. We are a very traditional southern barbecue restaurant that also has good bourbon and beer."

They smoke their meat for 14 to 16 hours before they serve it.

"We like for our meat to speak for itself," Brashier beams. "Everything we do is dry rubbed and smoked, nothing is sauced. We have five house-made sauces on each table that you're welcome to use. Our smoked wings are very different. After they're smoked, we cool them off. When you order them, we fry them which makes them crispy and then we add our dry rub."

DOC's Smokehouse is located at 754 Vel R. Phillips Ave. It is open Tuesdays through Thursdays 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip