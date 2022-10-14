ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

DOC's Smokehouse offers a traditional southern barbecue in downtown Milwaukee

By Rod Burks
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS7S5_0iZeH8Fk00

DOC's Smokehouse at 754 Vel R. Phillips Ave. is a southern barbecue restaurant in downtown Milwaukee.

Brent Brashier owns it.

"I lived most of my adult life in Austin, Texas," Brashier says. "What we tried to do here was to recreate the places that I grew up going to. We are a very traditional southern barbecue restaurant that also has good bourbon and beer."

They smoke their meat for 14 to 16 hours before they serve it.

"We like for our meat to speak for itself," Brashier beams. "Everything we do is dry rubbed and smoked, nothing is sauced. We have five house-made sauces on each table that you're welcome to use. Our smoked wings are very different. After they're smoked, we cool them off. When you order them, we fry them which makes them crispy and then we add our dry rub."

DOC's Smokehouse is located at 754 Vel R. Phillips Ave. It is open Tuesdays through Thursdays 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best cheese curds in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

40th Anniversary Music: Remembering Milwaukee’s New Music Scene

In the summer of 1981, The Violent Femmes were “discovered” by The Pretenders, who were playing next door at the Oriental Theater that night. Reminding the U.K. band of the buskers on London streets, they spontaneously added the trio to their concert as an unannounced opening act. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme

MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
MILWAUKEE, WI
carvdnstone.com

North Avenue Market Food Hall in Milwaukee was Created to Bring Communities Together

William C. (Chris) Morse had a vision of owning a coffee shop which has evolved into a food hall with a drive-thru. The North Avenue Market, located at 5900 North Avenue Milwaukee , WI 53208, opened in late September 2022 and has received support from around the state of Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Hiking Through Mangan Woods in Greendale, Wisconsin

Last weekend, we explored a trail tucked away near an archery range in Greendale, Wisconsin. The Forked Aster Trail wound us through lovely Mangan Woods full of some of the largest old-growth trees in the Milwaukee County Park System. With few people on the trail, we found ourselves entirely at peace wandering the forest full of lofty arbors.
GREENDALE, WI
On Milwaukee

A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered

Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America

MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy