‘Showtime is coming here soon’: UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley enjoys spectacle of First Night

By Joe Arruda, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Thousands of UConn students gathered on Jim Calhoun Way just outside Gampel Pavilion on Friday where the Huskies’ men’s and women’s basketball teams prepared to give them a show on First Night. The students slowly drifted away from the food trucks, street games and inflatables and took their light-up blue pom-poms into the Gampel Pavilion seats.

A concert would be the way for most campuses to gather so many people. UConn just needs basketball, music over a speaker, some food and a few games.

The event is mostly fun, but it’s also the first time walking into Gampel with a full crowd for much of the players.

“I would like to see these guys not choke in the dunk contest and look bad, it tells me maybe not enough swagger. With the threes too, you don’t want them to brick the threes, right?” men’s head coach Dan Hurley said. “When the lights come on you’ve got to go out and perform. We’ve got such an incredible fan base here.

“These guys want to go out and entertain the crowd.”

It’s fun for Hurley, all but the dunk contest.

“We’ve been bad at them historically in this event, so my expectations are low,” he said.

After much internal deliberation, Hurley settled on 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Samson Johnson as his winner. Johnson was practicing some things, according to Hurley, and it hasn’t gone well when players haven’t practiced in the past.

Hurley’s wake-up call, however, will come a few days later at at Big East media day on Tuesday.

“Because you see the other coaches that you’re competing with, you see other players that you’re going to play against, you see the other team’s top players – it gets real for me,” he said.

Andre Jackson Jr. is aiming for a November return from the broken pinky finger he had surgically repaired on Wednesday and was a team captain competing against Paige Bueckers’ team in the First Night scrimmage.

Jackson, as well as fellow team captain Adama Sanogo, and sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins will join Hurley at media day.

For the players, First Night is when the season starts to feel close.

“That feeling, that buzz, you know the little bit of butterflies that you get when you go into places rocking right there,” Hurley explained.

Excitement was at its highest as players and coaches were introduced to blasting music and colored spotlights waving around the building. They climbed through the sea of students lining their path onto the hardwood, and through the smoke that surrounded the stage.

“It’s like showtime is coming here soon,” Hurley said.

The Huskies’ season begins Nov. 7 inside Hartford’s XL Center against Stonehill.

CONNECTICUT STATE
