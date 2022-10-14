ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Pa. Turnpike will be closed between Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley exits through the weekend

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Construction is seen on Huckleberry Road under Interstate 476 on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in South Whitehall Township. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to shut down an approximately 18-mile stretch of its Northeast Extension between the Lehigh Valley and Carbon County over 55 hours Oct. 14-17, 2022, for replacement of the bridge carrying the highway over Huckleberry Road. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges, starting tonight at 9 p.m.

The Northeastern Extension of the turnpike will be closed in both directions from Exit 55 to Exit 74 until 4 a.m. Monday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning drivers to change travel plans or prepare for detours. Drivers should pay close attention to orange and black directional signs, according to a news release .

The closure of Interstate 476 is needed for crews to demolish the current bridge that carries the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township. It will be replaced with a new steel superstructure.

The construction technique, accelerated bridge construction, “eliminates the need for months or years of single-lane traffic patterns and other motorist restrictions.”

The new superstructure is being built near the existing bridge and has been under construction since March 2022.

Project details and detour maps are available here . See detours below:

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR - LOCAL TRAFFIC:

Exit at Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and take U.S. Route 209 North to State Route 33 South (21.2 miles). Follow Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (18.4 miles). Follow U.S. 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange #56 (15.8 miles).

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR - THROUGH TRAFFIC:

Exit at Pocono Exit #95 and take Interstate 80 East to State Route 33 South (25.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (23.6 miles). Follow U.S. Route 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange Exit #56 (15.8 miles).

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC:

Exit at Lehigh Valley Exit #56 and take U.S. Route 22 East to State Route 33 North (16.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 North to Interstate 80 West (24.5 miles). Follow Interstate 80 West and reenter I-476 at Pocono Interchange Exit #95 (25.1 miles).

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Be prepared: Pa. Turnpike road closure to last through the weekend

If you have plans to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend, be prepared. The turnpike is set to close between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. The huge road closure is scheduled to last through the weekend. "It's just not a good time to be traveling," Wally Wimer, Asst....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site

Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Gourmet toast and juice chain opening 1st Lehigh Valley site. Here’s when, where.

A gourmet toast and juice bar chain that’s growing rapidly nationwide soon will be opening its first Lehigh Valley location. Toastique this January plans to open at 21 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem. Franchisee Jessica Morrissey of Bethlehem is taking over space that previously occupied Cleo’s Silversmith Studio and Gallery, next to Domino’s Pizza. She bought the 1,692-square-foot building earlier this year and is subdividing the space to include a neighboring tenant to the right. That tenant is yet to be identified.
BETHLEHEM, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through the day today and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
sanatogapost.com

Road Work Due in West Pottsgrove, East Greenville

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Work scheduled to occur in coming days on Pennsylvania-owned highways in West Pottsgrove Township and East Greenville Borough will affect traffic on portions of roads in each municipality, according to the latest Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic bulletin from District 6 headquarters in King of Prussia.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Driver crashes into home in Scranton

MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)

Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 22

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured in a multi-car crash on Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley early Monday. Six vehicles were involved in the crash just after 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, on the bridge before Route 191, authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, state police...
ACCIDENTS
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

