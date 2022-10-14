Pa. Turnpike will be closed between Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley exits through the weekend

Construction is seen on Huckleberry Road under Interstate 476 on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in South Whitehall Township. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to shut down an approximately 18-mile stretch of its Northeast Extension between the Lehigh Valley and Carbon County over 55 hours Oct. 14-17, 2022, for replacement of the bridge carrying the highway over Huckleberry Road. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges, starting tonight at 9 p.m.

The Northeastern Extension of the turnpike will be closed in both directions from Exit 55 to Exit 74 until 4 a.m. Monday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning drivers to change travel plans or prepare for detours. Drivers should pay close attention to orange and black directional signs, according to a news release .

The closure of Interstate 476 is needed for crews to demolish the current bridge that carries the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township. It will be replaced with a new steel superstructure.

The construction technique, accelerated bridge construction, “eliminates the need for months or years of single-lane traffic patterns and other motorist restrictions.”

The new superstructure is being built near the existing bridge and has been under construction since March 2022.

Project details and detour maps are available here . See detours below:

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR - LOCAL TRAFFIC:

Exit at Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and take U.S. Route 209 North to State Route 33 South (21.2 miles). Follow Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (18.4 miles). Follow U.S. 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange #56 (15.8 miles).

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR - THROUGH TRAFFIC:

Exit at Pocono Exit #95 and take Interstate 80 East to State Route 33 South (25.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (23.6 miles). Follow U.S. Route 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange Exit #56 (15.8 miles).

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC:

Exit at Lehigh Valley Exit #56 and take U.S. Route 22 East to State Route 33 North (16.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 North to Interstate 80 West (24.5 miles). Follow Interstate 80 West and reenter I-476 at Pocono Interchange Exit #95 (25.1 miles).

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .