ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360xb8_0iZeH2xO00

Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star center considered one of the best overall recruits in the Class of 2023, committed on Friday to play his college basketball at Kentucky.

Bradshaw, a 7-footer from New Jersey, was rated the No. 4 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports composite rankings and the top center.

He chose John Calipari and the Wildcats over Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, UCLA and the G League.

Bradshaw originally hinted in a social media post that he planned to announce his decision on Nov. 16, but he locked it in more than a month sooner.

Following Bradshaw’s decision, all eyes will turn to DJ Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit according to the 247Sports composite. Wagner and Bradshaw are teammates at Camden (N.J.) High School, and experts believe Wagner will choose to play for either Kentucky or Louisville, with his family having ties to both programs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky ranked No. 1 in overall KenPom rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are weeks away from starting off the 2022-23 regular season, and the buzz surrounding this year's team is off to a fast start. “I’m really liking this team,” John Calipari told the crowd at Big Blue Madness Friday night,” and that has been the sentiment we have gotten from the UK coach since the players got on campus in June.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season

The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Leach Q and A following Kentucky

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s loss at Kentucky Saturday. Following is the transcript:. Question: What was Kentucky doing to keep you off-balance offensively?. Leach: They were patiently sitting there watching us screw up. And then whipping our offensive line. I didn’t think...
LEXINGTON, KY
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
aseaofblue.com

Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware

With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Antonio Reeves suggests this will be his last season of college hoops

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer. After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

The 2022 Big Blue Campout: A Big Blue disappointment

The Big Blue Madness campout is a tradition that has been around on the University of Kentucky’s campus for several years. Every year, hundreds of Kentucky basketball fans rush to pitch their tents outside of Memorial Coliseum and experience a day of little sleep but loads of fun. When...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
MOREHEAD, KY
clayconews.com

Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy