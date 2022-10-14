ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Washington Examiner

Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial

(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Ballots Have Arrived! ICNV Endorses Branda Lin for Mayor & Larry Agran for City Council

This past week, Irvine residents received their vote-by-mail ballot for the November 8th election. In the proud American tradition of local newspapers, Irvine Community News & Views (ICNV) endorses and urges support for those candidates for City office who have earned our community’s trust. Accordingly, ICNV endorses former Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels

Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and paramedics responded to a traffic collision that occurred around 9:32 p.m. on northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Would-be thieves blow up ATM in Palmdale, but fail to get any cash

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that bomb techs responded to West Avenue N in Palmdale. They discovered a Bank of America...
PALMDALE, CA

