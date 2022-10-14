Read full article on original website
Orange County bus strike postponed as union agrees to resume negotiations
A strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Where did COVID-19 clearance monitors go?: Chapman officially changes COVID protocols
After more than two years of strict COVID-19 guidelines across a number of universities in the nation, Chapman University has begun its process in disassembling protocols and moving towards normality once again. An email was sent out by the university Sept. 26 stating that Orange County has been classified in...
Washington Examiner
Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial
(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Ballots Have Arrived! ICNV Endorses Branda Lin for Mayor & Larry Agran for City Council
This past week, Irvine residents received their vote-by-mail ballot for the November 8th election. In the proud American tradition of local newspapers, Irvine Community News & Views (ICNV) endorses and urges support for those candidates for City office who have earned our community’s trust. Accordingly, ICNV endorses former Irvine...
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
A New Desalination Plant Will Help Fight The Drought In Orange County
The Coastal Commission unanimously approved a desalination plant for south Orange County.
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
LA County launches first-ever mobile clinic fleet to serve homeless encampments
On Friday, Los Angeles County celebrated the launch of its new and first-ever mobile field clinics that will service homeless encampments.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
beckerspayer.com
SCAN Group launching nation's first LGBTQ-focused Medicare Advantage plan
SCAN Health Plan is launching the nation's first Medicare Advantage plan designed specifically for LGBTQ seniors through a partnership with Included Health, an integrated virtual care and navigation platform. The plan is set to launch in California's Los Angeles and Riverside counties, according to an Oct. 13 news release. Included...
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and paramedics responded to a traffic collision that occurred around 9:32 p.m. on northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
nypressnews.com
Would-be thieves blow up ATM in Palmdale, but fail to get any cash
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that bomb techs responded to West Avenue N in Palmdale. They discovered a Bank of America...
