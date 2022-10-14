Read full article on original website
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest
CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot. The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off next weekend after a 2 year hiatus. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine and craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash alone. The festival begins Friday at 3pm with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 7am.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)
wccbcharlotte.com
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
yourbigsky.com
2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
Mount Airy News
The little man on the side of the mountain
Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Speak Life and Live's Soulful Sunday Jazz a success
The Frank and Linda Johnson Family Trust sponsored this year’s Speak Life and Live Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser. To commemorate the second annual jazz event and the sixth anniversary of the small-but-powerful organization, community members from all across Iredell gathered at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Mooresville for a time of fellowship, music and fun.
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Duo from NC getting attention on ‘The Voice’ this season
Season 22 of “The Voice” is showcasing the talents of The Dryes, a husband-and-wife team from the Triad. Katelyn Drye a native of Winston-Salem and Derek Drye, a native of Thomasville, now live in Nashville, Tenn. The Dryes, a country-music duo, are on Team Blake and are preparing...
QC Hometown: Cowboy boots and chocolates in a mountain town
It’s a place for old and new, where past and present intertwine. All meeting together on King Street, the heartbeat of Boone.
macaronikid.com
The Taylorsville Apple Festival Returns for the 32nd time!
The Taylorsville Apple Festival is returning this year after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Festivities will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, rain or shine. This festival boasts more than 450 booths and vendors offering a variety of apple products,...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238...
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene
MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
