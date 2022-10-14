For the thrilling film Fall, Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) find themselves at the top of a massive structure with no way down, which not only presented some challenges for the characters themselves, but also for the production. In hopes of authentically bringing the adventure to life, the project saw the stars perform on a platform that was just as small as what was seen in the film, forcing the filmmakers to improvise some unexpected methods to prepare for the thrilling experience. You can check out an exclusive look at how the stars prepared for the project above before Fall lands on Blu-ray and DVD on October 18th.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO