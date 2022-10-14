Read full article on original website
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming
You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
Digital Trends
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
Daily Beast
How Warner Bros. Discovery Is Screwing Over Latinos
When the team behind The Gordita Chronicles first found out that their show’s corporate overlord was headed for a merger, all hands were on deck. Eva Longoria—an executive producer on the series alongside Zoe Saldaña—allegedly went straight to the top and called HBO exec Casey Bloys.
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
A low-budget sequel film in the "Terrifier" film series is causing visceral reactions from moviegoers - with many viewers sharing they puked or passed out due to the goriness of the movie. "Terrifier 2," a horror film written and directed by Damien Leone, follows a resurrected Art the Clown that...
A.V. Club
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"
David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
Netflix tackles password-sharing with new Profile Transfer feature
The days of sharing a Netflix password with several friends or family members are almost over. This Monday, the streaming service is launching Profile Transfer, which is a feature that preserves all information from a profile when the user needs to create a new Netflix account of their own. The...
CNET
Best Streaming Services for Horror Flicks: Your Guide to Scary Movie Apps
Filling your Halloween binge bucket with horror movies this October? Disney Plus has become an unusual hub for horror this month with the release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, and Netflix has its own carousel of titles that pair nicely with your candy stash. But there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks in now and every month of the year. You can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or Stanley Kubrick films that you want.
wegotthiscovered.com
Robbie Coltrane’s best movie and TV roles
In some heartbreaking news, beloved Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. The prolific character actor had been a fixture on screens both big and small, since his emergence into the industry in the early 1980s, rising through the U.K. comedy scene to eventually become a familiar face in many a Hollywood blockbuster.
digitalspy.com
Halloween Ends gets two exclusive Steelbooks - how to pre-order yours now
The final instalment of the rebooted Halloween franchise is now here, with Halloween Ends being released on Friday. Though it only just hit cinemas, the 13th entry in the long-running horror franchise is getting a pair of 4K Ultra HD steelbooks courtesy of Zavvi. The first design replicates the classic...
ComicBook
Fall: Watch the Backyard Prep to Pull Off the Death-Defying Experience (Exclusive)
For the thrilling film Fall, Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) find themselves at the top of a massive structure with no way down, which not only presented some challenges for the characters themselves, but also for the production. In hopes of authentically bringing the adventure to life, the project saw the stars perform on a platform that was just as small as what was seen in the film, forcing the filmmakers to improvise some unexpected methods to prepare for the thrilling experience. You can check out an exclusive look at how the stars prepared for the project above before Fall lands on Blu-ray and DVD on October 18th.
NewsTimes
‘Halloween Ends’ Leads Box Office With $41 Million, Extending Horror’s Red-Hot Run
The movie had a softer start than expected (projections were closer to $50 million to $55 million) but it’s still impressive considering its simultaneous release on Peacock likely cut into ticket sales. It’s the first movie to open above $40 million since Jordan Peele’s “Nope” kicked off in late July to $44 million.
Popculture
Classic Cult Movie Set to Become TV Series
The classic cult movie The Wicker Man is getting a new adaptation, as it is now set to become a TV series. Deadline reports that actor/director Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish's The Imaginarium is producing the new show, alongside Urban Myth Films, which is backed by Studiocanal. The script has been written by Howard Overman (Misfits, The War of The Worlds), and the producers are said to be "in the early stages of pitching to potential broadcaster."
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Two Months Promo Released
The long-awaited Avatar sequel is almost here — there are just two months left before the second film in James Cameron's Avatar franchise finally arrives and now, we've got a new promo reminding us that the wait is nearly over. On Saturday, the film's official Twitter account shared a new promo reminding fans that in just two months, on December 16th, Avatar: The Way of Water will head into theaters. You can check it out below.
How To Watch Frankenstein And Other James Whale Horror Movies
James Whale was an icon of horror and the LGBTQ+ community. Here's how to watch some of his most important films.
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
Woman who some say inspired Mama Coco in Disney/Pixar’s ‘Coco’ dies at 109
The woman on whom some believe Disney/Pixar based the matriarch Mama Coco in the 2017 film “Coco” has died. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was 109 years old. Roberto Monroy, Michoacan’s secretary of tourism, announced Caballero’s death on Twitter, calling her a “tireless woman and example of life,” KTLA reported.
