Centerville, UT

KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood

LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
LOGAN, UT
theprp.com

Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash

Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman in labor, man crashing on I-80 in Summit County halts traffic

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — First responders arrived at two separate incidents on Interstate 80, requiring both patients to be flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. According to the North Summit Fire Service District, first responders received a call about a woman in labor experiencing possible complications while on I-80 at approximately 4:30 a.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

