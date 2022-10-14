Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Centerville community helping family raise funds for boy's service dog
One Utah family is on a mission to help their son who has Down syndrome, and their community is stepping up to help them.
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Spanish Fork Police Sgt. Blake Ottesen told KSL they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
KSLTV
Family searching for pit bull that attacked 81-year-old father in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah — The family of a Millcreek man is desperately searching for a pit bull and its owner after the dog attacked him, sending him to the hospital. “It’s the most terrifying experience I’ve ever had,” Larry Overton said. “It all happened so quickly.”
81-year-old man attacked by dog outside elementary school
Larry Overton says he was attacked by a dog outside Oakridge Elementary School in Millcreek Friday, and authorities are still searching for the dog and its owner.
Community comes together to donate car to Riverdale single mother in need
A single mother in Riverdale became a new car owner with help from her community after years of living without transportation.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
A tale of two billboards: Weezer responds to Utahn's viral (but expensive) joke
A billboard that has delighted but baffled many residents of the Salt Lake area for the past few months has caught the attention of a platinum-certified rock band.
KSLTV
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
KSLTV
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
Local business reaches out to world-renowned rock band via billboard, gets reply￼
Three Utah business owners with a dream garnered the attention of a world-renowned rock band, Weezer, after a viral marketing stunt on State Street in Mur
KSLTV
Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood
LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Man dies after apparent accident while doing yardwork in Sandy
A Utah man died Friday evening after an apparent accident while working outside, according to Sandy Police.
theprp.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash
Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
Motorcyclist killed in crash just off Alpine Loop road
One person died and another was critically injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in an area where many Utahns go to see the fall leaves changing color.
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
KSLTV
Woman in labor, man crashing on I-80 in Summit County halts traffic
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — First responders arrived at two separate incidents on Interstate 80, requiring both patients to be flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. According to the North Summit Fire Service District, first responders received a call about a woman in labor experiencing possible complications while on I-80 at approximately 4:30 a.m.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
ksl.com
Task force aims to solve, prevent murders and disappearances of indigenous people
SALT LAKE CITY — Many important meetings happen at the Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. However, the one that happened Saturday morning is equally important. "We have an issue in Utah that the missing and murdered indigenous people of our state are not being recognized, nor are their cases being addressed," said Yolanda Francisco-Nez.
