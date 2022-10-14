ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen

A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

