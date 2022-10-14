A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO