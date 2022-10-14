Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
One man dead, another in the hospital after a double shooting during car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead and the person trying to help him is in the hospital after being shot on the Southwest Side. The double shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road. Police said they first got a call for...
KENS 5
San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly New Year's Day crash
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father and his young daughter in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Cesar Gonzalez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two other young victims were hurt when, according to authorities,...
parentherald.com
Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen
A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
foxsanantonio.com
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
KTSA
Police: 83-year-old man arrested after found kissing child on video surveillance
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 83-year-old man caught on video surveillance kissing and then groping a 12-year-old girl is under arrest and facing charges of indecency with a child with contact. Police say Richard Murray worked at a San Antonio business park where the girl’s parents also had...
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty Bexar County deputy arrested after being caught in drug deal at Popeyes
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after he was caught in the middle of a drug deal Friday night, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. At about 9 p.m., an off-duty Bexar County (BCSO) deputy met up with an employee at a Popeyes to receive drugs. Bexar County...
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at QuikTrip convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a Northeast Side convenience store. The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 3 at a QuikTrip in the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a Northwest side hookah lounge turned deadly with over 60 shots fired, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Sunset Haven Street and Babcock Road. According to SAPD, a...
foxsanantonio.com
"It smelled like death." Mother of three deals with a dead racoon in her walls
Plagued by a group of racoons, life for some West Side neighbors became worse, when one of the animals died inside the walls of their apartment. Fox San Antonio's Darian Trotter has the disturbing details. "It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Carrina Mendoza. Signs of a deep-rooted problem can first be...
news4sanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
KSAT 12
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
KSAT 12
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in slaying of 37-year-old man back in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man back in 2016. According to police, on Oct. 14, 2016 around 11 a.m. Guadalupe Cantu, 37, was found dead...
