‘Let’s take care of them like they take care of us’ — Faculty Senate seeks support for university’s administrative assistants

The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millions
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
mesquite-news.com
H-E-B now delivers to campus
Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s students, faculty and staff will be able to order their H-E-B groceries online and have them delivered to designated areas on campus. After checking out and paying with a credit card, a runner from Favor will text the customer an estimated time of arrival. There...
Battalion Texas AM
Student Body President vetoes Northgate advocacy bill
On Oct. 13, Student Body President Case Harris vetoed The Fate of the Gates Bill. The bill heavily advocated against changes proposed by the College Station police chief for the Northgate District. On Oct. 5, the bill was up for debate, and was unanimously passed by Student Senate. However, Harris...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor discusses elections and gubernatorial race
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is just around the corner, and there are competitive elections across Texas. Professor Jon Taylor, Professor of Political Science and Chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at UTSA, joined Leading SA to dive into some election detail. Professor Taylor shared his...
KSAT 12
Smithson Valley High School students will showcase designs in Marisol Deluna Community Fashion Show
Smithson Valley High School fashion design students will showcase their work in the Marisol Deluna Community Fashion Show later this month. The fashion show will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Arneson River Theater in San Antonio. The Marisol Deluna Foundation is a San Antonio-based charitable...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor, Sysco Central Texas settle alleged hiring discrimination at New Braunfels distribution center
NEW BRAUFNELS, Texas — Following claims of hiring discrimination at Sysco Central Texas’ New Braunfels distribution warehouse, the company has agreed to go forward in an early settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor. The report asserts that Sysco’s unfair recruitment practices at that facility affected 370 female and Black applicants.
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services academy introduces new career opportunity to San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has the only officer training academy in the nation that offers people who enjoy animals a chance to learn how to work with them and educate the community on taking care of them properly. Animal Care Services Cpl. Jason McCallister left an IT...
Sysco settles federal claims that its San Antonio-area warehouse discriminated against job applicants
The company discriminated against 180 women and 190 Black men who sought jobs, according to federal allegations.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
KIII TV3
'It's been two weeks of pure misery' | Family of Erik Cantu provide another update, acknowledge fake GoFundMe accounts
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, the teen that was shot at close range by now ex-SAPD officer, has provided an update on his condition and brought attention to fake GoFundMe accounts. Video shows James Brennand open the driver's side door and order the teen out of...
KSAT 12
Military veterans, retirees get record pay increase in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Military veterans and retirees are getting a record pay increase of 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest cost of living adjustment since 1981. The 2022 cost-of-living adjustment was 5.9%. “For a veteran receiving about $1,500 in monthly payouts, that level of increase would mean about...
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
Early voting in San Antonio starts in 10 days. Here's what you should know.
When does it start? Where can I vote? MySA helps you out.
tpr.org
Beto O'Rourke rejects governor's property tax relief efforts, spending on education
Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a stop in San Antonio on Thursday touted his property tax relief plan and his record on education spending, drawing a quick response from Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The Republican Abbott, during a speech to members at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio luncheon,...
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
KENS 5
Bexar County approves three-year study of the criminal justice system to address domestic violence
SAN ANTONIO — This week, Bexar County commissioners approved a three-year study that will evaluate how law enforcement and the courts respond to domestic violence cases. Thousands of back-logged cases are being worked through—but the county wants to learn how it can improve the process of helping victims.
