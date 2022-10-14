ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire

One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
news9.com

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime

A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State. Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime. “You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is...
EL RENO, OK
news9.com

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OSBI Releases Additional Information After Shooting In Anadarko

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have released new details about a shooting involving the Anadarko Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anadarko Police had requested the OSBI to investigate further following the shooting. At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, an Anadarko Police officer made a traffic stop...
ANADARKO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy