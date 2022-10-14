ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

'I couldn't even pronounce it before the stroke': Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman jokes about his language problems following stroke - as his fitness for office is questioned

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman led with stroke jokes at a Friday night Pennsylvania rally, as his fitness for office was questioned this week after an interview showed him using closed captioning.

Speaking to a crowd of around 300 at The Johnstown Convention Center, Fetterman referenced how his opponent, television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, peddled 'miracle cures.'

'I couldn't pronounce it,' he said. 'I couldn't even pronounce it before the stroke.'

And then there was the 'crudité' video where Oz, the Trump-backed Republican hopeful, walked through a grocery store and complained about high prices - a dig at President Joe Biden - using the French phrase for a veggie tray.

'I remember when my team sent me the video. And they said, "You've got to look at this video." And I said what the hell are you talking about. And they said it's a crudité video,' Fetterman told the Western Pennsylvania crowd. 'I never heard the world.'

'And I honestly thought it was a stroke thing,' he said to laughs.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, but since Tuesday has been playing defense over his health, after an NBC News interview showed the closed captioning technology he utilizes in order to understand speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgF7W_0iZeFspV00
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman led with stroke jokes at a Friday night rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania after his fitness for office was called into question when an NBC News interview highlighted how he had to use closed captioning after his May stroke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocnhe_0iZeFspV00
While it had been previously reported that Fetterman is using closed captioning for interviews, NBC's interview with the candidate on Tuesday garnered great attention because it showed viewers how the system worked 

On top of that, the reporter, Dasha Burns, said 'it wasn't clear he understood what I was saying' when she and Fetterman were making small talk before they started.

The comments allowed Oz and his allies to pounce and question whether Fetterman, Pennsylvania's current lieutenant governor, was fit to serve as a U.S. senator.

Fetterman's wife Gisele, in a podcast interview with Molly Jong-Fast, said she hoped there were 'consequences' for Burns. 'But what a disservice she did to not only my husband but to anyone facing a disability and working through it, and I don't know how there were not consequences,' Gisele said.

On Friday, she referenced what a tough 72 hours it had been for the campaign, at the top of the introduction of her husband.

'What a month this week has been,' Gisele said.

She then played up how her husband was a 'stroke survivor' when she welcomed him onstage.

Fetterman told the crowd he wanted to address the 'elephant in the room.'

'I had a stroke. I had a stroke back in May. And that stroke could have ended my life. Gisele saved my life,' the Democratic hopeful said.

That elicited a response from the audience: 'She's the one we really like,' a female supporter said of Gisele.

'I was on my way to a campaign event and I was walking out of a Sheetz bathroom,' Fetterman continued.

He was interrupted again.

'That'll do it!' a male member of the crowd piped up.

Fetterman linked his brush with death to wanting to improve Americans' healthcare.

'What kind of a doctor roots for a guy who's sick to stay sick?' he said of Dr. Oz.

'You're gonna have that kind of doctor for the next six years now,' he warned the crowd, if they don't vote.

Fetterman peppered stroke jokes throughout his 22 minute stump speech - and continued to go after Oz for being a carpetbagger from New Jersey.

Oz lived in New Jersey during the years his television show aired. He established residency in Pennsylvania ahead of his Senate run.

Fetterman pointed to the crudité video for a second time - reminding the audience that Oz had said he was shopping at a 'Wegners' - a combination of Wegman's and Redner's.

'Even with a stroke or not, I know where the hell I'm shopping,' Fetterman said.

He also asked the crowd, 'Are you munching on crudités when you're watching the Steelers?'

Fetterman has gone after Oz for liking the Yankees and Cowboys - instead of Pennsylvania teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

'Do you honestly think Dr. Oz would raise his family in Johnstown?' Fetterman also asked.

'I live in a place just like this,' Fetterman offered. 'I picked Braddock, Pennsylvania, he picked New Jersey,' the lieutenant governor said.

Fetterman linked Johnstown, which has its own set of rusted-out industrial buildings, to Braddock, the steel town near Pittsburgh where Fetterman served as mayor.

For years, Johnstown was associated with its powerful Democratic congressman, the late Rep. Jack Murtha.

In 2008, when Murtha was still alive, Cambria County went to the Obama-Biden ticket 50 percent, compared to 48 percent for the late Sen. John McCain.

Four years later, there was a 10-point swing in the county with Mitt Romney getting 58 percent of the vote and Obama earning 40.2 percent.

And Trump nearly got the county to swing another full 10 points in Republicans' direction. In 2016 he won Cambria Country with 67.3 per cent of the vote, compared to the 29.6 per cent won by Hillary Clinton.

Despite Biden flipping Pennsylvania back to the blue column, in Cambria County he only improved upon Clinton's performance by one point - earning 30.7 percent of the vote, compared to 68 percent for Trump.

Fetterman - and several speakers opening for him - acknowledged the challenge Democrats had in the area. But Fetterman said he showed up because every vote counted.

'If you don't live in Pennsylvania, how can you fight for Pennsylvania?' Fetterman concluded. 'My last favor to you is send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey and send me to D.C.'

Comments / 51

mark may
2d ago

Using stupid ads because he has no substance or success to advertise, no accomplishments to promote, just 3rd grade dribble to fight with

Reply(1)
29
Phat Bui
2d ago

We all should have compassion for people who have stroke , in the case of Fetterman, he tried to use his stroke to ask for sympathy votes , in politics everything is real and dirty, he should drop out, otherwise he is a big joke and a big loser, get help and let others to serve public, Fetterman is not fit to serve, his wife and his family knew that, no mercy here!

Reply
29
I need a Happy Ending
6h ago

Yea like I want someone in a hoodie who wants to empty out the jail cells and legalize safe injection sites and all forms of drugs in my state. I don’t think so.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars

Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.The Georgia congresswoman levelled the offensive remark at “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg” while she was stumping in Michigan over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, who held the campaign-style rally where he once again voiced his unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen and simultaneously endorsed several Republicans in the November midterms.“Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

657K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy