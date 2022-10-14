Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Hazardous waste collection event
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
Sixth annual festival takes over Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The smell of soul food and Go-Go music drew a large crowd to Town Common as people were excited to be together for a fun Sunday evening. Organizers said what started off as an idea over breakfast now brings residents and visitors to the area to enjoy the 6th annual Go-Go […]
WITN
It’s a “super” week for celebrating ECU homecoming
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate nation prepped for the homecoming football game with different forms of fun festivities, including the “super pirates” parade. The celebration has been in full swing since Saturday morning, from reunions to tailgating, and the parade. Eastern North Carolina University’s homecoming parade connects the...
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter. A portion […]
Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County
NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
neusenews.com
Veterans' Roundtable: Veterans' issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County
Welcome to our second weekly article, VETERANS’ ROUNDTABLE, with veterans’ news for everyone. Our intent is to keep everyone abreast of all veterans’ issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County. We will accept veterans’ information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans’ community. However, we must have the information on Monday before it is to be published the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.
PCS appoints Hutchinson as director of transportation￼
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation […]
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
WITN
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
AMEXCAN holds its biggest event of year at Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AMEXCAN’s biggest event of the year kicked off Saturday morning at Town Common in Greenville. The 8th annual AMEXCAN Latino Festival is all about celebrating diversity and sharing the Latino culture with the community. The annual celebration included live performances from different Latino groups, authentic food and local vendors. “You see […]
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
neusenews.com
"Autumn's in the Air" fall festival Saturday
A local non-profit is holding a fall festival event on Saturday, October 15 in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Gunboat Association, the official nonprofit support group for the CSS Neuse Museum in Kinston, is hosting the “Autumn’s in the Air” Fall Festival from 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, on the grounds of the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial, located at 2612 W. Vernon Ave in Kinston.
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. Kearney said crews were called to 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they […]
WITN
Yacht company sends new employees through BCCC apprenticeship
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Pamlico Yachtworks (PYW) and Beaufort County Community College are working together on a program for new hires. PYW will be sending eight newly-hired employees through an apprenticeship through BCCC. The program will require new hires to attend class three days a week while working at the PYW facility for the remaining two days of the week. These employees will earn their full wages and the classes come at no expense to them.
Nothing Bundt Cakes dares you not to fall in love with their treats
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check this place out. Craig Marshall is the owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes that has opened in Greenville. The store is part of a national chain but is the first in Greenville. Marshall said he wants all guests who come […]
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
WITN
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
Comments / 0