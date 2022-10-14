Welcome to our second weekly article, VETERANS’ ROUNDTABLE, with veterans’ news for everyone. Our intent is to keep everyone abreast of all veterans’ issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County. We will accept veterans’ information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans’ community. However, we must have the information on Monday before it is to be published the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO