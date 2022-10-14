ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
Daily Mail

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas KNEW border agents did not whip Haitian migrants - two hours before he said the images were 'horrifying' and pushed the narrative, bombshell new emails show

Newly released emails show Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was told a photographer who captured a clash between border agents and migrants in Texas believed the pictures were being misrepresented, hours before saying they showed 'the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism.'. The video footage sparked...
