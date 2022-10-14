ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Drug Take Back event at Fountain Library

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHfOh_0iZeEln100

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Fountain Valley Communities that Care is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Take Back Day to provide the Fountain Valley community the opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

The DEA says Drug Take Back days prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription drugs from the household.

The Take Back Day in Fountain is a drive-thru event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fountain Library, 230 Main Street, Fountain, CO 80817. You can drop off all unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription medications, solid or liquid, in consumer containers. Vape products with the battery removed are also allowed.

Due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens, intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes are not allowed. Marijuana and illicit substances such as methamphetamines are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Tattoo Prom benefiting cancer patients in Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A prom for adults will be held on Oct. 15 at Almagre Venue in Colorado Springs. Tattoo Prom was created to honor the memory of Brent Saurhagen who passed away after battling cancer. “We all got to see an up close and personal experience with having somebody who fought it and dealt […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Inmate found dead at El Paso County Jail

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her assigned cell Friday night on Oct. 14, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). 58-year-old Felicia Hudson was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at approximately 10:22 p.m. Life-saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Community to protest 7 inmate deaths at El Paso County jail

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Members of the community have planned to protest the recent death of Dezaree Archuleta and six other inmates at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC). EPSO said deputies are aware of the event planned for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 near the El Paso County Jail. The protest is being […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Protesters gather at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of peaceful protesters has gathered outside of the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this is a peaceful and lawful gathering that they knew of in advance. The 20-30 protesters on the scene tell us...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado

Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Person hit and killed by CSFD brush truck responding to fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a person is now dead after they were hit by a fire truck responding to a fire in a tree stump. "It's going to be a while before we come to a full determination of exactly what did happen,” said CSPD Lieutenant Shannon Snuggs. "The The post Person hit and killed by CSFD brush truck responding to fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Police recover 4 stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. During the task force’s day-long stolen vehicle operation, three arrests were made in connection to the thefts....
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Teller County deputies receive body armor donation from Shield 616

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) was gifted body amour for dozens of deputies thanks to a donation from Sheild 616. Body armor was donated to help protect the lives of countless deputies for years to come while they serve the community. TCSO said their current vests are close to the […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

CSPD hosting second annual Balltoberfest

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with Cat Country 95.1 and SCHEELS to host the second annual Balltoberfest, on Saturday, Oct. 22. Colorado Springs SCHEELS location on Interquest Parkway will host a day of activities, with food trucks, a mechanical bull, Touch-a-Truck with law enforcement vehicles, playing hockey with the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy