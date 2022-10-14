Kansas State took a week off as it prepares to make a run at a Big 12 football crown, while Kansas dropped its second-straight contest. Basketball, meanwhile, sees its preseason Big 12 poll arrive. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO