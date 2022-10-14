Read full article on original website
UNI Basketball Steals Three-Star Recruit from MVC Rivals
Bringing in a three-star recruit to a mid-major basketball program like UNI is always a good thing. It's even better when The Panthers snag him from the competition in the Missouri Valley Conference. This three-star, Kyle Pock (pronounced poke) of Bolivar, Missouri was offered a scholarship by three other teams...
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
KCRG.com
Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
KIMT
New roof installed at home of North Iowa veteran
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A local company recently made sure a U.S. Army veteran had a good roof over his head. As part of the Owens Corning Roof Redeployment Project, Young Construction installed a new roof at the Nora Springs home of Brandon Schmidt. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well, but they say new tax policies may slow revenue growth in the coming years. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us...
Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant
Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
cbs2iowa.com
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
KCRG.com
KCRG.com
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
KCRG.com
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A more than 100-year-old building in Cedar Rapids is being revitalized for a new restaurant in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood. It’s a big boost to the neighborhood that’s watched the building on 7th Street Southeast sit vacant for several years. The restaurant is...
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Man Arrested After Car Chase
A Cedar Falls man was arrested Wednesday night after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and leading police officers on a chase. Cedar Falls Police tried to pull over Shawn Drinnon for a traffic stop on Main Street and University Avenue. Drinnon refused and took off northbound on Main Street. He eluded officers, driving west on W. 18th Street, north on Walnut Street and east on highway 57 onto Broadway Street in Waterloo. He then drove north on Airport Blvd and onto West Airline Highway, back into Cedar Falls. Drinnon finally pulled into the 2000 block of Lincoln Street where he was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including eluding, interference with official acts and driving with a suspended license.
iheart.com
KIMT
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
