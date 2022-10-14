Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SKELETAL REMAINS REMAINS FOUND IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY IDENTIFIED AS MISSING CONROE MAN
On March 5, 2022, Timothy Perez, 32, of Conroe went missing. He had left the Houston area on the way to Austin to visit his brother. He never made it. His vehicle was found, with no gas, in March near I-35 and Parmer Lane. At the time of his disappearance, Perez was experiencing some depression brought on by the pandemic. He was last seen at St. William’s Catholic Church in Round Rock when Round Rock Police responded to a call for a welfare check regarding a man in the area. Police spoke with the man, who refused to identify himself. Days later, it was confirmed that it was in fact, Perez. “We believe he is voluntarily missing based on our officer’s interaction with him—in which it was determined he was not in danger, was not a danger to others, was not committing a crime—and based on the subsequent investigation. We do not know his current whereabouts or status. Round Rock was one location in which he was spotted, but we have no indication he is still on Round Rock,” according to Austin Police. His family has made trips back and forth to Austin the past few months searching for clues. They hired a Private Investigator and Eqqusearch joined in the search. On October 11, 2022, skeletal remains were found as a rancher was working in his fields near SH 45 and Mopac. The location was about 5-miles from where his vehicle was and seven miles from the church he was seen at. Both Round Rock Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigating. However, “Criminal activity or foul play are not suspected at this time,” they say. When the body was found it was sent to the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center which is assisting in determining the cause of death.
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM
At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to the scene along with MCHD. The first units on the scene immediately called for additional rescue equipment and four additional ambulances. A Chevrolet pickup was westbound on the I-69 feeder when the driver ran the red light at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and the I-69 northbound feeder. He struck a Honda Accord with a mother, father, and three children ages 4,8, and 14 in the vehicle that was traveling north through the intersection. The impact drove the Honda into the traffic signal support pole where before ricocheting off and hitting the guard rail on the opposite side of the intersection, it sprayed glass and debris over the Wood Branch patrol unit which was traveling in the u-turn lane from southbound I-69 to northbound. The officer immediately called for help and then sprang into action working to stabilize the injured victims. Porter firefighters worked to free at least two of the victims who were trapped. MCHD transported two of the children first in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. Other units arrived to transport the other child, the adult male and female from the Accord who was also in critical condition. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries. DPS was assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. A DPS Air Unit responded to the scene to document the scene with a drone. The vehicles were removed by Milstead Wreckers. The intersection reopened at 2:30 am. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and TXDOT assisted with traffic control.
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BRUSH FIRES BREAK OUT AGAIN TODAY
Humidity levels are dropping and people continue to burn. EMCFDand NMCFD is now on the scene of a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to the woods at Lewis Road and Midline in East Montgomery County. Please do not burn today. Give these firefighters a break. Not only does it take a toll on them but it takes several fire trucks away from the area if there was another emergency, house fire, crash, etc. There is no BURN BAN in Montgomery County at this time as it can only be enacted during a Tuesday Commissioner Court meeting. However, in a BURN BAN firefighters end up running double the fires as every puff of smoke gets called into 911.
Four families without homes after fire destroys apartments in northwest Houston, HFD says
Residents at the apartment complex attempted to extinguish the fire with buckets and water hoses before HFD arrived.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES
N Northbound and southbound from FM-1488 to DOBBIN-HUFFSMITH DR in Magnolia. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15 to Tuesday, November 15. No detour needed, one lane will remain open. IH-69 in Montgomery County. N/A Northbound Exit Ramp To KINGWOOD DR. 1 Outside...
fox26houston.com
Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park: Sheriff
TOMBALL, Texas - Officials say a child has died Sunday after reportedly being stabbed by her mother at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made the announcement on Twitter about Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responding to the incident in the 15000 block of Brown Rd.
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 610 South Loop westbound at Crestmont shut down due to 5 vehicle crash
HOUSTON – All westbound mainlanes at 610 South Loop are closed after a 5-vehicle crash near Crestmont Street, according to Houston TranStar. Police and emergency vehicles have blocked the highway and diverted traffic onto the frontage road. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are urged to take another route.
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houston
Two people have been listed in critical condition after a gunfight broke out at a Houston area park. According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police department, around 10:44 p.m., police were called out to a Chevron located at 1406 W Gulf Bank Rd in north Houston.
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BRUSH FIRE IN GRANGERLAND
Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire on FM 1485 at King Rd. (between Old Houston and SH 242). A male was burning tree limbs when an ember hit the woods and started the blaze. A Caney Creek Chief was at the Valero when motorists advised him of the fire down the street. Please do not burn.
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA
At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
Comments / 1