Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach Film Fest: Eddie Redmayne Tapped for Icon Award, Will Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Saturday will be Eddie Redmayne Day at the Newport Beach Film Festival .

The Oscar- and Tony-winning actor, who is currently garnering a new wave of awards buzz for his portrayal of a hospital co-worker of Jessica Chastain ‘s in Tobias Lindholm ’s Netflix film The Good Nurse , will be honored with the fest’s Icon Award at a noontime luncheon at the Resort at Pelican Hill.

The luncheon will be preceded by an hour-long recording with Redmayne of an episode of The Hollywood Reporter ’s Awards Chatter podcast , which features career-retrospective conversations with Hollywood’s biggest names. (He previously guested on the podcast back in 2015, as its second-ever guest.) And it will be followed by a screening of The Good Nurse and then a Q&A with Redmayne.

The 40-year-old is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Stephen Hawking in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything . He also gave memorable big-screen turns in My Week with Marilyn (2011), Les Misérables (2012), The Danish Girl (2015) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020).

Note: Adam Sandler , star of Hustle , was also supposed to record an episode of THR ’s Awards Chatter podcast on Saturday, and then receive the fest’s Performance of the Year Award at a luncheon, but those festivities have been postponed until Tuesday and relocated from the Resort at Pelican Hill to the VEA Newport Beach. Anyone who already had tickets to see Sandler on Saturday may now redeem those tickets to see both Redmayne on Saturday and Sandler on Tuesday.

