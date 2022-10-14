Effective: 2022-10-17 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Henry; Holt; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Linn; Livingston; Mercer; Nodaway; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Worth Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Very dry is expected to move into the area this afternoon with Relative humidity dropping to 20-25%. Expect winds out of the northwest with gusts of 20-25 mph possible. Any fires that develop may spread quickly and be difficult to control. Open burning is discouraged. Conditions should improve after 7pm as winds decrease and relative humidity rises.

ANDREW COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO