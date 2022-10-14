ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana De Armas Stuns Us All In Sheer Thigh-High Stockings On Her Latest Magazine Cover

By Alex Cohen
 2 days ago
Splash News

Ana De Armas has been making headlines with one promotional event after another for her latest film, Blonde. The naturally brunette beauty has been busy appearing on talk show after talk show, and looking amazing every time we see her.

We thought her fishnet tights cover look for Variety was insane, but when we saw the thigh high stockings she wore on her latest magazine cover, our jaws dropped to the floor!

Ana de Armas turned the heat all the way up in this ultra sultry look for the cover of AnOther Magazine. The 34-year-old actor stunned in in a white V-neck sweater, black dress, and the real showstopping piece: those thigh high stockings (plus garters!). Ana captioned her September 23 post, “AnOther” with heart flame emoji and got over 1.1m likes from her 8.4m followers.

Ana’s gorgeous look got praise all around—more so than the mixed reviews of her Netflix film, Blonde. So far, the film and has been met with both praise and controversy from critics but Ana’s performance did get an impressively long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Did we mention Ana’s been busy? Like, Bella Hadid-at-fashion-week busy. During her press rounds, Ana de Armas made many stunning appearances, but one of our faves was her NYC event ‘prairiecore’ ensemble. The Knives Out star, sported a cute knit blue sweater with white lace detailing, cute buttons and a black tied bow at the neckline with a tiny black mini skirt.

During her talk show appearance, de Armas spoke about her once-in-a-lifetime role as Marilyn Monroe, sharing: “I didn’t expect to have so much in common with [Monroe], and it was actually a lot more than I thought. Just this opportunity alone is almost close to a miracle.”

