THE WOODLANDS, TX — Montgomery County Food Bank announced its annual Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala, presented by Woodforest National Bank, will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The premier fundraising event’s proceeds will benefit Montgomery County Food Bank and the food insecure children, families and seniors it serves. With the Food Bank’s strong buying and sourcing power, every dollar raised will provide up to five meals for those in need in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO