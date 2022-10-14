Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank Announces Its 2023 Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Montgomery County Food Bank announced its annual Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala, presented by Woodforest National Bank, will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The premier fundraising event’s proceeds will benefit Montgomery County Food Bank and the food insecure children, families and seniors it serves. With the Food Bank’s strong buying and sourcing power, every dollar raised will provide up to five meals for those in need in Montgomery County.
mocomotive.com
Professor Evaluates Effectiveness Of Domestic Violence Specialty Courts
The expertise of Ling Ren, criminal justice professor and researcher at Sam Houston State University, is helping the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Domestic violence is a public health and criminal problem nationwide. In recent years, many Texas jurisdictions have been working towards a solution to the problem. When it…
mocomotive.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day runnin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/please-stop-burning/
mocomotive.com
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/firefighters-fight-large-brush-fire-near-porter/
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES
N Northbound and southbound from FM-1488 to DOBBIN-HUFFSMITH DR in Magnolia. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15 to Tuesday, November 15. No detour needed, one lane will remain open. IH-69 in Montgom…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-road-closures/
mocomotive.com
Shooting at Splendora nightclub under investigation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information related to a shooting on Oct. 16 at a nightclub in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora. Around 2:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting call. Upon arrival, deputies learned that…
mocomotive.com
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM
At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
mocomotive.com
Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
SPLENDORA, TX — On October 16th , 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
mocomotive.com
BRUSH FIRES BREAK OUT AGAIN TODAY
Humidity levels are dropping and people continue to burn. EMCFDand NMCFD is now on the scene of a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to the woods at Lewis Road and Midline in East Montgomery County. Please do not burn today…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/brush-fires-break-out-again-today/
Comments / 0