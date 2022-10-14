ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
educationplanetonline.com

16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take

Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes

When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
103GBF

Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean

Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar in Fort Lauderdale; Pubbelly Sushi in West Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse expects to debut by late fall on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space once occupied by Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill. As with its sister cafes, Crema slings egg ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

U.S. to help Haiti with gang violence crisis

(LAKE WORTH, FL) – The United States is stepping up to help Haiti with their gang violence crisis. The U.S. is deploying the Coast Guard to patrol the waters surrounding Haiti and also a visa restriction is blocking those connected to gang violence. Haitian native Orestal Michel lives in...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park

The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
MIRAMAR, FL
