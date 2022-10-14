Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
educationplanetonline.com
16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take
Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
Northwest Regional Library Honors Veterans with Collection on Display
The Friends of the Northwest Regional Library are honoring veterans by showcasing memorabilia from U.S. Military. Deborah Pinto, president of the group, is excited to unveil the exhibit for the first time from Saturday, October 15, to Thursday, November 20, in the lobby. “Our goal of the exhibition is to...
Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes
When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean
Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
Coming soon: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar in Fort Lauderdale; Pubbelly Sushi in West Palm Beach
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse expects to debut by late fall on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space once occupied by Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill. As with its sister cafes, Crema slings egg ...
DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
850wftl.com
U.S. to help Haiti with gang violence crisis
(LAKE WORTH, FL) – The United States is stepping up to help Haiti with their gang violence crisis. The U.S. is deploying the Coast Guard to patrol the waters surrounding Haiti and also a visa restriction is blocking those connected to gang violence. Haitian native Orestal Michel lives in...
Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall
Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
Palm Beach State College students relieved after arrest of fellow student
Students at Palm Beach State College are breathing a sigh of relief after a fellow student was arrested for making an online threat of a mass shooting.
NBC Miami
Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park
The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
Click10.com
Passengers describe ‘terrifying moment’ after Miami-Bound United Airlines plane catches fire after bird strike
MIAMI – A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said. United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “after...
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus.
