SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette. “The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says. Police...
Ogden man facing 82 weapons charges after police search residence

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police served a search warrant for the residence of a man arrested in September on a domestic violence case involving a firearm, and ended up filing 83 additional felony charges. In the Oct. 6 case, Eduardo Ambriz, 26, was...
South Jordan Police investigating after man shot in legs at party

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left a victim with multiple leg wounds. Officers were summoned at 2:04 a.m. to the 6100 block of W. Arranmore Dr. after reports of a shooting in a basement apartment in the Daybreak neighborhood.
Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
