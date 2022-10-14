Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette. “The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says. Police...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden man facing 82 weapons charges after police search residence
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police served a search warrant for the residence of a man arrested in September on a domestic violence case involving a firearm, and ended up filing 83 additional felony charges. In the Oct. 6 case, Eduardo Ambriz, 26, was...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Layton man charged after allegedly posting threat to blow up school in Washington state
LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man has been charged after allegedly posting a threat to blow up St. Joseph’s Catholic School, in Washington State, and including his street address so police and FBI agents could “come and get me.”. “The post displayed...
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 17, to be tried as adult in fatal drive-by shooting at 2021 graduation party
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A boy charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man last year at a graduation party will now be tried as an adult. The drive-by shooting took place on June 6, 2021, and killed 20-year-old Sean Amone. Four others suffered critical injuries.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
Gephardt Daily
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan Police investigating after man shot in legs at party
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left a victim with multiple leg wounds. Officers were summoned at 2:04 a.m. to the 6100 block of W. Arranmore Dr. after reports of a shooting in a basement apartment in the Daybreak neighborhood.
Gephardt Daily
U of U Police Department asks for public’s help locating missing student
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) University of Utah police are seeking help from the public in locating a student last seen Monday, October 17, 2022, near the Lassonde Studios housing building at 2:30 p.m. The missing student is Anthony Spirit Liu, a 19-year-old Asian, male, 5...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 1 suspect at large, 1 in custody after early morning burglary, domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for one of two suspects after an early morning report of a gunshot fired, and the discovery of a burglary and domestic violence scene. The investigation started at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the...
Gephardt Daily
Helicopters transport 2 patients to hospitals following separate incidents on I-80 in Summit County
EMORY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 was temporarily closed in both directions Sunday afternoon in Summit County while medical helicopters landed to transport two patients to area hospitals. The North Summit and Park City fire districts responded about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
Comments / 0