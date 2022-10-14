Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan dies
NEW YORK - A horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street in August was euthanized due to his medical conditions and age. Ryder collapsed on a street in Hell's Kitchen on Aug. 10. The responding veterinarian in the city diagnosed him with EPM, a neurological disease caused by a parasite transmitted by possums and raccoons.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.
THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
Movie Shown in HV Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing movie goers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is acyually kind...
fox5ny.com
Video: Dramatic NYC jewelry store break-in
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three people who carried out a brazen burglary of a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store. Police say the man used a sledgehammer to break two glass doors at Cellini Jewelers on Park Ave. at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Once inside, they assorted...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder KO’s Helenius!
By Ken Hissner: At the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, over Fox PPV, Tom Brown presented in the Main Event former Olympian and WBC World Heavyweight champ Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder scored a first round knockout over Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius. In the co-feature former IBF World Super Middle champ Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and former WBC World Super Middle champ Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell.
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Dogs of Manhattan: A Portrait of 90's New York City Dog Walking Culture
Found at a New Zealand garage sale by redditor pangium, this vintage documentary from 1998 highlights dog culture in Manhattan at that time. Enjoy!. Years ago I was picking through the VHS tapes at a garage sale in Westmere (my childhood neighbourhood in Auckland, New Zealand). I was looking for unlabeled tapes in the chance of finding old, taped TV shows or home movies or something. The woman running the sale told me she had chucked all those sorts of tapes out the week before. She asked me what sort of tapes I was after and I told her I was looking for ‘oddities’. She looked puzzled but a little while later came out of the house with a blank tape in a clear case. She told me it was a documentary an old friend of hers had made in the 90s and that she’d always intended on digitalising it, but knew realistically that she would probably never get around to it. She said it sounded like the sort of thing I was looking for and gave it to me for free. A few days later I watched the tape and it was indeed exactly the sort of thing I was looking for.
fox5ny.com
Rat sightings spiking in New York City
The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
fox5ny.com
Man pushed onto subway tracks in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was pushed onto a Bronx subway track in a disturbing and unprovoked attack. The NYPD says it happened Saturday in the E. 149th St. and Southern Boulevard station in the Mott Haven section. A 26-year-old man was standing on the northbound platform of the 6...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
NY1
Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system
There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
michiganchronicle.com
Baseball Legend Helping to Rebuild Africatown
“When I grew up in this community, we had 12- to 14,000 people. Now we are looking at 1,800. That says we are a dying community. I know I can’t replicate the community, but we can still fight to restore it as best we can and preserve the history of the community,” said New York Mets legend Cleon Jones.
fox5ny.com
NYC Common Goal Festival kicks off ahead of World Cup
NEW YORK - Thursday saw the inaugural New York City 'Common Goal' Festival which brought together over 70 local youths from six non-profit organizations to participate in skills, training, and empowerment clinics. "This kicks off a celebration of telling positive stories of soccer, the side of soccer that often doesn’t...
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
wwnytv.com
Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway
NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway. Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon. As the...
fox5ny.com
Long Island teen fatally stabbed at Buffalo college campus
NEW YORK - A 19-year-old college student from Long Island was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo. Police have identified the victim as Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old male from Baldwin, N.Y., and a student at Buffalo State College, a sister SUNY institution. He was stabbed at Moody Terrace...
fox5ny.com
NYPD officer hit during carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A carjacking in the Bronx ended with an NYPD officer being injured, another cop opening fire, and the vehicle crashing. The four suspects remain on the loose. It happened Sunday night near Westchester Ave. and Elder Ave. in the Soundview section just before 10:30 p.m. The NYPD...
