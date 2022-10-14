Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
Cars Went on Fire at Long Island BMW Dealership
Several cars went on fire at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James Sunday night at 7:30p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
fox5ny.com
Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos
A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
Senior citizens fearful and frustrated as South Setauket assisted living home raises rent by close to 20%
A spokesperson for the company blames the rent hike on inflation
Artoberfest heads to East Setauket
Save the date! Join Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum for an Artoberfest, an afternoon of food, beer, music by Buddy Merriam & Backroads, arts and crafts, and games at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is a celebration of the art of Edward Lange (1846-1912), whose works are currently on view at the Long Island Museum through Dec. 18. Rain date is Oct. 23. Tickets are $20/over 21, $10/under 21, free for ages 5 and under. To order tickets, visit www.preservationlongisland.org. For more information, call 631-692-4664.
newyorkalmanack.com
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History
Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Suicide
New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Responded To Home in the Town of Mount Hope For a Report of Shots Fired. On...
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties
COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
Is Your New York State License Plate Peeling? Get A Free Replacement
If your New York State license plate is peeling, you can get it replaced for free. The Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that it will provide new plates to residents whose current plates are peeling. There is an exception though. New York State Offering Free...
fox5ny.com
NJ introduces some of U.S.'s strictest gun carry laws
NEW JERSEY - Lawmakers in New Jersey have introduced some of the harshest gun carry laws in the nation. A new bill would prohibit guns in 25 categories of public areas, including government buildings, schools, casinos, bars, sporting arenas, child care centers, parks, beaches, hotels, and college campuses. It would...
WKTV
Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
Comments / 0