Family Relationships

Artoberfest heads to East Setauket

Save the date! Join Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum for an Artoberfest, an afternoon of food, beer, music by Buddy Merriam & Backroads, arts and crafts, and games at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is a celebration of the art of Edward Lange (1846-1912), whose works are currently on view at the Long Island Museum through Dec. 18. Rain date is Oct. 23. Tickets are $20/over 21, $10/under 21, free for ages 5 and under. To order tickets, visit www.preservationlongisland.org. For more information, call 631-692-4664.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History

Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NJ introduces some of U.S.'s strictest gun carry laws

NEW JERSEY - Lawmakers in New Jersey have introduced some of the harshest gun carry laws in the nation. A new bill would prohibit guns in 25 categories of public areas, including government buildings, schools, casinos, bars, sporting arenas, child care centers, parks, beaches, hotels, and college campuses. It would...
POLITICS
Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
POLITICS

