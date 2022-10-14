On March 5, 2022, Timothy Perez, 32, of Conroe went missing. He had left the Houston area on the way to Austin to visit his brother. He never made it. His vehicle was found, with no gas, in March near I-35 and Parmer Lane. At the time of his disappearance, Perez was experiencing some depression brought on by the pandemic. He was last seen at St. William’s Catholic Church in Round Rock when Round Rock Police responded to a call for a welfare check regarding a man in the area. Police spoke with the man, who refused to identify himself. Days later, it was confirmed that it was in fact, Perez. “We believe he is voluntarily missing based on our officer’s interaction with him—in which it was determined he was not in danger, was not a danger to others, was not committing a crime—and based on the subsequent investigation. We do not know his current whereabouts or status. Round Rock was one location in which he was spotted, but we have no indication he is still on Round Rock,” according to Austin Police. His family has made trips back and forth to Austin the past few months searching for clues. They hired a Private Investigator and Eqqusearch joined in the search. On October 11, 2022, skeletal remains were found as a rancher was working in his fields near SH 45 and Mopac. The location was about 5-miles from where his vehicle was and seven miles from the church he was seen at. Both Round Rock Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigating. However, “Criminal activity or foul play are not suspected at this time,” they say. When the body was found it was sent to the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center which is assisting in determining the cause of death.

