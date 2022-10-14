Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Shooting at Splendora nightclub under investigation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information related to a shooting on Oct. 16 at a nightclub in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora. Around 2:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting call. Upon arrival, deputies learned that…
fox26houston.com
Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park: Sheriff
TOMBALL, Texas - Officials say a child has died Sunday after reportedly being stabbed by her mother at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made the announcement on Twitter about Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responding to the incident in the 15000 block of Brown Rd.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
mocomotive.com
Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies…
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $15M for mother who reportedly admitted to stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park in Tomball, court docs say
TOMBALL, Texas – A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was reportedly stabbed by her mother while at a northwest Harris County Park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, who has been identified by authorities as Melissa Towne,...
mocomotive.com
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM
At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
NSP identifies female located deceased in vehicle trunk
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to positively identify the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert...
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SKELETAL REMAINS REMAINS FOUND IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY IDENTIFIED AS MISSING CONROE MAN
On March 5, 2022, Timothy Perez, 32, of Conroe went missing. He had left the Houston area on the way to Austin to visit his brother. He never made it. His vehicle was found, with no gas, in March near I-35 and Parmer Lane. At the time of his disappearance, Perez was experiencing some depression brought on by the pandemic. He was last seen at St. William’s Catholic Church in Round Rock when Round Rock Police responded to a call for a welfare check regarding a man in the area. Police spoke with the man, who refused to identify himself. Days later, it was confirmed that it was in fact, Perez. “We believe he is voluntarily missing based on our officer’s interaction with him—in which it was determined he was not in danger, was not a danger to others, was not committing a crime—and based on the subsequent investigation. We do not know his current whereabouts or status. Round Rock was one location in which he was spotted, but we have no indication he is still on Round Rock,” according to Austin Police. His family has made trips back and forth to Austin the past few months searching for clues. They hired a Private Investigator and Eqqusearch joined in the search. On October 11, 2022, skeletal remains were found as a rancher was working in his fields near SH 45 and Mopac. The location was about 5-miles from where his vehicle was and seven miles from the church he was seen at. Both Round Rock Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigating. However, “Criminal activity or foul play are not suspected at this time,” they say. When the body was found it was sent to the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center which is assisting in determining the cause of death.
KWTX
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
SPLENDORA, TX — On October 16th , 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Park
A suspected intoxicated driver was found by police in the roundabout near Herman Park in the Museum District of Houston after he ran his vehicle onto a curb and fell asleep at one point.
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Highway Renamed After Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén
A portion of a state highway in Harris County will be renamed after slain U.S. Army specialist and Houston native Vanessa Guillén, just one of a series of upcoming commemorations to honor her legacy. Family and officials gathered on State Highway 3 in Harris County on Saturday, between the...
blackchronicle.com
Human remains found in Texas identified as longtime missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains have been found Tuesday night in the southern a part of Williamson...
nypressnews.com
Bond set at $15M for Tomball mom accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter
TOMBALL, Texas — A Tomball woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter is charged with capital murder, according to documents. Graphic warning: Some people may find the details of this story disturbing. Melissa Towne, 37, was charged after she confessed to the killing during questioning on Sunday. She faced...
Comments / 0