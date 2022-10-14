Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?
— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
The Democratic challenger ended the latest fundraising period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with slightly more cash on hand than the governor.
Political experts believe the Chronicle's endorsement can be crucial in race for Harris County judge
The Chronicle editorial board said the endorsement is separate from the news department but is important due to the overwhelming balance in Harris Co.
mocomotive.com
Drug prevention takes center stage for Tomball, Conroe ISDs board candidates at election forum
Candidates debated topics such as drug prevention, mental health, transparency and parents’ rights at an Oct. 12 election forum held by The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Candidates for Tomball ISD and Conroe ISD board of trustees emphasized mental health, drug prevention and parents’ rights during an…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics. "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1
What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
Texas oil billionaires invest big in Lina Hidalgo's challenger
Oil magnates Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks have Alexandra del Moral Mealer's biggest funders.
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
texassignal.com
Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County
Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Multiple sources accuse former Katy ISD football coach of misconduct, report says
Lonnie Teagle resigned his post at Pateow High after district police started an investigation.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
virtualbx.com
New Instructional Center Opens in Houston Providing No-Cost Training in Construction Skills
Feature Photo: CEO and President of Home Builders Institute Ed Brady during the grand opening of the Build Strong Academy of Houston. Image: HBI/Facebook. Houston (Harris County) – As recession and joblessness loom, new skills training for workers is crucial, said the head of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation’s leading provider of construction trades training and education, at the grand opening ceremony of its new facility in Houston.
College Media Network
Farewell, Farish Hall: College of Education’s home to be demolished in 2025 — but not replaced
For years it’s been known the University will demolish Farish Hall to make way for its ambitious Centennial Plaza, but UH has backtracked on plans to replace the College of Education’s home with another building, a school spokesperson said. With Farish Hall set to be razed beginning in...
Comments / 0