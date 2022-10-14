ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting

Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics.  "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1

What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
CONROE, TX
texassignal.com

Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County

Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
EL PASO, TX
virtualbx.com

New Instructional Center Opens in Houston Providing No-Cost Training in Construction Skills

Feature Photo: CEO and President of Home Builders Institute Ed Brady during the grand opening of the Build Strong Academy of Houston. Image: HBI/Facebook. Houston (Harris County) – As recession and joblessness loom, new skills training for workers is crucial, said the head of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation’s leading provider of construction trades training and education, at the grand opening ceremony of its new facility in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy