Read full article on original website
Related
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1
What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township hosts National Night Out Community Safety Expo Event
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, The Woodlands Township held the National Night Out Community Safety Expo from noon to 3 p.m. at Northshore Park. The free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and had fun and educational activities for all ages. View photos from the event by visiting...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
mocomotive.com
Professor Evaluates Effectiveness Of Domestic Violence Specialty Courts
The expertise of Ling Ren, criminal justice professor and researcher at Sam Houston State University, is helping the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Domestic violence is a public health and criminal problem nationwide. In recent years, many Texas jurisdictions have been working towards a solution to the problem. When it…
fox26houston.com
Harris County budget stuck in limbo - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - From a courtroom packed with angry peace officers, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo exited without hearing their protests or concerns. Hidalgo says she is still recovering from illness and made an appearance to see if quorum denying republican commissioners had re-considered their position and come to the table to approve a budget and tax rate.
mocomotive.com
Q&A: Meet the candidates for Texas House District 15
Two candidates are running for Texas House of Representatives District 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Two candidates are running to represent Texas House District 15 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, is seeking re-election against Democratic opponent Kristin Johnson. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank Announces Its 2023 Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Montgomery County Food Bank announced its annual Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala, presented by Woodforest National Bank, will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The premier fundraising event’s proceeds will benefit Montgomery County Food Bank and the food insecure children, families and seniors it serves. With the Food Bank’s strong buying and sourcing power, every dollar raised will provide up to five meals for those in need in Montgomery County.
Political experts believe the Chronicle's endorsement can be crucial in race for Harris County judge
The Chronicle editorial board said the endorsement is separate from the news department but is important due to the overwhelming balance in Harris Co.
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
papercitymag.com
14 Bold Houston Leaders Honored in 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards at Texas Southern
The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards honorees along with Danielle Davis and Camille Burns at the awards ceremony held at Texas Southern University. (Photo by Arion Smith) What: The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards presentation. Where: The Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University. PC...
College Media Network
Farewell, Farish Hall: College of Education’s home to be demolished in 2025 — but not replaced
For years it’s been known the University will demolish Farish Hall to make way for its ambitious Centennial Plaza, but UH has backtracked on plans to replace the College of Education’s home with another building, a school spokesperson said. With Farish Hall set to be razed beginning in...
Texas oil billionaires invest big in Lina Hidalgo's challenger
Oil magnates Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks have Alexandra del Moral Mealer's biggest funders.
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
bluebonnetnews.com
US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end
The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES
N Northbound and southbound from FM-1488 to DOBBIN-HUFFSMITH DR in Magnolia. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15 to Tuesday, November 15. No detour needed, one lane will remain open. IH-69 in Montgom…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-road-closures/
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development releases 1,600 lots to homebuilders
Diminished demand isn’t stopping Johnson Development from doing its thing. The Houston-based developer has announced it’s releasing more than 1,660 homesites on undisclosed terms to builders across six of its 15 South Texas communities between now and the end of the year, the Houston Business Journal reports. Jordan…
Comments / 0