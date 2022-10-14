Read full article on original website
Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Micayla D'Ambrosia started her small business, "Grown Cozy", in September 2021. She was raising her first child—and like many other new moms—was struggling mentally.
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Many people have heard the name Calamity Jane, but the Yellowstone Historical Society hopes to teach people her true story. The Yellowstone Historical Society (YHS) hosts events throughout the year, meant to teach the community about historical mysteries. This Saturday's tour is no exception, as the society takes a deep dive into the life and the legend of the frontierswoman, Calamity Jane.
If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman wanted to remind her team what it could be, not to dwell on what it was. So, trailing Great Falls CMR by 10 points in the first set of Saturday’s match between two top-3 teams, Grossman called a timeout to deliver that message to her Golden Bears.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.
Tonight, Billings Police responded at 5:11 PM to Billings Clinic ER after reports of a suspect with a gun. Upon arrival, the suspect shot at Billings Police, which fired back and struck the suspect. They were taken into custody. No injuries to police or hospital staff occurred, and Billings Clinic...
BILLINGS, Mont. - A young bull moose is wandering around Billings city limits, according to police. The following is a Facebook post from the Billings Police Department:. "As many of you are aware there is currently a young bull moose residing within the City limits. Patrol Officers responded to multiple calls yesterday and did their best to keep the moose from entering areas where there were a lot of people on foot, but an animal this large is hard to entice to only go where we want him to go, and continually pressuring him only adds to his stress. The Police Department would prefer to allow the moose to find his own way out of town and are asking the public's help in allowing this to happen. Moose can be dangerous when frightened or cornered so please keep a safe distance away. FWP is also aware of the situation. Thank you in advance for everyone's cooperation with this."
BILLINGS- Billings West outscored Great Falls CMR 20-0 in the second half to win their sixth straight, 27 to 3. Both defenses came out strong in the first half. On an early drive for Billings West, AJ LaFurge intercepted a jump ball in the end zone to give his Rustlers the ball.
BILLINGS — Corban University of Salem, Oregon, took both ends of a Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer doubleheader Friday against Rocky Mountain College. For the women, Rocky's woes in league play continued as the Battlin' Bears were defeated 2-0 by the visiting Warriors at Wendy's Field. On the men's side,...
