Greenville, CA

Plumas County News

Patients lament departure of popular physician

The news came as a surprise to many, including Plumas News. During the public comment portion of the Oct. 14 Plumas District Hospital board meeting, citizens addressed the departure of their physician, Dr. Ali Hunt. Quincy resident Christine Peters read a letter from Kendrah Fredrickson, one of Dr. Hunt’s patients,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

QHS celebrates Homecoming with parade down Main Street

Quincy High School is capping off a week of Homecoming festivities tonight with football games against Weed and the crowning of Royalty. Today, Oct. 14, they took their celebration to Quincy’s Main Street with a parade that featured floats, cheerleaders, sports teams and more. Below are some of the entries:
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds

Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

